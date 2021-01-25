2022 PGA Championship heading to Southern Hills in Oklahoma: Report

The PGA of America has reportedly found a new home for the 2022 PGA Championship, taking the major championship from Donald Trump's Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., to Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla.

The PGA of America announced Jan. 10 that they had voted to terminate their contract with then-President Trump's club in the wake of his role in inciting the violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. That left an open date for the organization's premier championship with less than 18 months until the tournament would be played -- quite a squeeze as far as major championships are concerned.

The immediate speculation was Southern Hills would step in to take over hosting duties. While several other clubs expressed interest in hosting to the PGA of America, including French Lick Resort in Indiana and Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, the PGA of America ultimately went with Southern Hills. New York's Bethpage Black and Alabama's Shoal Creek were also floated as rumored contenders to land the deal.

Southern Hills was already slated to host the 2030 PGA Championship as part of a multi-championship agreement with the club that includes hosting the 2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. It's unclear if Southern Hills will still host the 2030 PGA Championship or if that slot will now be opened up for a new club to take that date in the somewhat-distant future.

The Perry Maxwell-designed course was recently restored by architect Gil Hanse to widespread acclaim.

Southern Hills has hosted seven previous major championships, starting with the 1958 US Open. The club most recently hosted the 2007 PGA Championship, when Tiger Woods won the Wanamaker trophy for the fourth time in stifling heat. The club has hosted four total PGA Championships and three US Opens, with Retief Goosen winning the last in 2001.