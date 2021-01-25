2021 Omega Dubai Desert Classic field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Omega Dubai Desert Classic field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this eventm, played at host Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
The Omega Dubai Desert Classic field is headlined by the likes of Collin Morikawa, Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood and more.
This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the first tournament of the 2021 European Tour season.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, kicking off the European Tour schedule in the second part of the Desert Swing.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, though a slot is held open for an amateur invitee.
The field will be playing for a $3.25 million purse, with 13 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 Omega Dubai Desert Classic field
- Shergo Al Kurdi
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Adri Arnaus
- Nino Bertasio
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Gaganjeet Bhullar
- Alexander Björk
- Thomas Bjørn
- Kristoffer Broberg
- Steven Brown
- Dean Burmester
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jorge Campillo
- Laurie Canter
- Paul Casey
- John Catlin
- Ashley Chesters
- George Coetzee
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Sean Crocker
- Thomas Detry
- David Drysdale
- Victor Dubuisson
- Karim El Hali
- Ernie Els
- Nacho Elvira
- Oliver Fisher
- Ross Fisher
- Matthew Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Grant Forrest
- Ryan Fox
- Lorenzo Gagli
- Stephen Gallacher
- Sergio Garcia
- Gavin Green
- David Hague
- Joachim B. Hansen
- Justin Harding
- Padraig Harrington
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Benjamin Hebert
- Sebastian Heisele
- Scott Hend
- Lucas Herbert
- Garrick Higgo
- Rasmus Højgaard
- David Horsey
- David Howell
- Scott Jamieson
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Miguel Ángel Jiménez
- Andrew Johnston
- Takumi Kanaya
- Robert Karlsson
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Martin Kaymer
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Marcus Kinhult
- Kurt Kitayama
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Curtis Knipes
- Mikko Korhonen
- Joakim Lagergren
- Romain Langasque
- David Langley
- Pablo Larrazábal
- David Law
- Min Woo Lee
- Alexander Levy
- Haotong Li
- David Lipsky
- Zander Lombard
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Shane Lowry
- Joost Luiten
- Robert Macintyre
- Graeme Mcdowell
- Richard Mcevoy
- Ross Mcgowan
- Guido Migliozzi
- Edoardo Molinari
- Collin Morikawa
- James Morrison
- Wilco Nienaber
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Wade Ormsby
- Adrian Otaegui
- Chris Paisley
- Renato Paratore
- Andrea Pavan
- Matthieu Pavon
- Eddie Pepperell
- Victor Perez
- Thomas Pieters
- Haydn Porteous
- Ian Poulter
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Alvaro Quiros
- Aaron Rai
- Richie Ramsay
- Robert Rock
- Justin Rose
- Eduard Rousaud
- Antoine Rozner
- Kalle Samooja
- Jayden Schaper
- Matthias Schwab
- Jason Scrivener
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Callum Shinkwin
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Soderberg
- Matthew Southgate
- Henrik Stenson
- Richard Sterne
- Brandon Stone
- Andy Sullivan
- Julian Suri
- Connor Syme
- Sami Välimäki
- Matt Wallace
- Justin Walters
- Paul Waring
- Lee Westwood
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Danny Willett
- Oliver Wilson
- Jeff Winther
- Chris Wood
- Ashun Wu
- Fabrizio Zanotti
Top 50 players in 2021 Omega Dubai Desert Classic field
- 4. Collin Morikawa
- 5. Tyrrell Hatton
- 18. Matthew Fitzpatrick
- 19. Tommy Fleetwood
- 34. Victor Perez
- 35. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 36. Shane Lowry
- 37. Lee Westwood
- 38. Justin Rose
- 42. Bernd Wiesberger
- 45. Sergio Garcia
- 47. Bubba Watson
- 49. Matt Wallace