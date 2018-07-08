LPGA Tour records: Lowest 36-, 54- and 72-hole scores

With her first three rounds at the 2018 Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic, Sei Young Kim was at 27-under total and within reach of seizing the LPGA Tour's 72-hole scoring record.

The LPGA Tour's 72-hole scoring record is 257, which was set by Sei Young Kim in the 2018 Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic, with a 31-under total. The prior record was 258, which was set by Karen Stupples in the 2004 Welch’s/Fry’s Championship at Dell Urich Golf Course, Tucson, Ariz., with a 22-under total. Wendy Doolan won the tournament the year prior on the same course with a total one stroke worse.

The Tour's scoring record in relation to par for a 72-hole event is also owned by Kim. Her 31-under total at Thornberry Creek is the second-best 72-hole total in any professional golf tournament. The prior record was shared by Kim and by Annika Sorenstam, who shot 27-under total of 261 in winning the 2001 Standard Register Ping at Moon Valley Country Club, Phoenix, Ariz. -- a four-round total that included the LPGA Tour's only ever 59. Kim shot 27-under total in winning the LPGA's Founders Cup. Karrie Webb shot 26 under par in winning the 1999 Australian Ladies Masters Royal Pines Resort.

The LPGA Tour 54-hole scoring record also belongs to Kim, from the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic, and she shares it with two others. Sorenstam shot 192 -- a 24-under total -- through the first three rounds of the 2003 Mizuno Classic at Seta Golf Course in Japan. That 24-under total is also good enough for the LPGA record for 54 holes against par. Nasa Hataoka also shot 192 for 54 holes at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Ark., during the 2018 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship. Danielle Kang matched that tally in the first three rounds of the 2021 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., at Tranquilo Golf Club.

The 36-hole scoring record on the LPGA belongs to, you guessed it, Annika Sorenstam from the 2001 Standard Register Ping. Her 65-59--124 total set the record against both par (20-under total) and in aggregate.

Sorenstam's 59 is the only sub-60 score in LPGA history, with four players shooting 60 at different points in LPGA history.