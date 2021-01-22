The 2021 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions purse is set for $1.2 million, with the winner's share coming in at $180,000 -- different from the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions field is headed by Lexi Thompson, Brooke Henderson, Nelly Korda and more.

This is the first event of the 2021 LPGA Tour season. This is a 72-hole event without a cut, with the field limited to winners in the last three seasons.

The event is played this year at Tranquilo Golf Club in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament earns 500 points toward the Race to the CME Globe. The field earns Race to the CME Globe points based on finish.

The top 60 players in the standings at the end of the Pelican Women's Championship get into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. The winner of that tournament wins the Race to the CME Globe and a $1.5 million first-place prize.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2021 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions purse, winner's share, prize money payout