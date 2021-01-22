The 2021 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship purse is set for $8 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,333,330 -- the standard 16.67 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship field is headed by Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood.

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship is the first event of the year on the 2021 European Tour schedule.

The event is played at Abu Dhabi Golf Club in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emriates.

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets 48 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 8,000 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field. The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The winner gets 1,330 Race to Dubai points, with the player holding the most season-long Race to Dubai points at the end of the tournament winning the Race to Dubai and its first-place prize.

The top five players in the Race to Dubai standings after the season will be paid from the Race to Dubai bonus pool of $5 million.

2021 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout