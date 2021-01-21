2021 The American Express TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, NBC

The 2021 The American Express marks the continuation of the PGA Tour's 2021-2021 season, with the Tour playing the Phil Mickelson-hosted event this year at PGA West in La Quinta, Calif.

The American Express TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The PGA Tour TV schedule predictable for a reason, and Golf Channel airs four days of live golf action from PGA West in La Quinta, Calif.

There will be four days of this tournament, with a cut after 36 holes. Golf Channel airs four rounds on the tournament.

The field includes Patrick Cantlay, Brooks Koepka and Rickie Fowler, part of a 156-player field seeking to win the PGA Tour's new season.

Golf Channel has TV coverage of Thursday's first round, Friday's second round, Saturday's third round and Sunday's final round.

On all four days of the tournament, the coverage window will be three hours from 3-7 p.m. Eastern.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel app, as well on NBCSports.com. However, if you prefer to watch the 2021 The American Express on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2021 The American Express TV times and schedule.

2021 The American Express TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern