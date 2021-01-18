Betting favorite Jon Rahm withdraws from 2021 The American Express
Jon Rahm has withdrawn from the 2021 American Express, pulling out of the tournament on Monday morning.

Rahm, who is the 2019 winner of the event hosted by Phil Mickelson, was preparing to make his second start of the year as the PGA Tour returned to the mainland United States after a two-week stint in Hawaii to start the calendar year.

No immediate reason was given for his withdrawal. He is replaced in the field by Brandon Hagy, the first available alternate.

Rahm was the early betting favorite this week, coming in at +700 at a number of betting shops, many of which adjusted their numbers for the week in the immediate aftermath of the withdrawal. Patrick Cantlay is now installed as the betting favorite by several sportsbooks, coming in at +1200.

The American Express is played on a three-course rotation that includes host course PGA West.

