2021 Sony Open in Hawaii finish: Start time, how to watch on Golf Channel TV

The 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii final round was been moved up by weather and its Sunday finish in Honolulu, Hawaii, will be earlier, meaning the contenders for the second official PGA Tour event of 2021 will start sooner.

The final round of the 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii is set to begin from Waialae Country Club at 8:20 a.m. Hawaiian time (1:20 p.m. Eastern time) on Sunday.

Golf Channel will broadcast the finish to the tournament from 4 p.m. Eastern time, likely running until 8 p.m. All of the 73 players remaining in the field has to complete the round.

Groups are going off the first and 10th tees on the Seth Raynor-designed course, with the leading final group of Kevin Na, Brendan Steele and Joaquin Niemann teeing off at 10:20 a.m. local time (3:20 p.m. Eastern time) on Monday morning.

Niemann is seeking his second PGA Tour win and a run back after losing in a playoff last week to Harris English at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Na, who played last week at Kapalua as well, is looking to become the seventh Sony Open winner in the last eight years to play Kapalua the week prior.

Steele is looking to win this tournament after losing to Cam Smith in a playoff for this title in January 2020.