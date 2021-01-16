2021 The American Express field: Players, rankings

The 2021 The American Express field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at three courses, including host PGA West in La Quinta, Calif.

The American Express field is headlined by the likes of Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 14th tournament of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the third event in the 2021 portion of the 2020-2021 season.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list will be determined based on results of the Monday qualifier.

The field will be playing for a $6.7 million purse, with 13 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2021 The American Express field

Byeong Hun An

Abraham Ancer

Mark Anderson

Ryan Armour

John Augenstein

Aaron Baddeley

Akshay Bhatia

Michael Block

Keegan Bradley

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Scott Brown

Bronson Burgoon

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Sebastian Cappelen

Paul Casey

Cameron Champ

K.J. Choi

Wyndham Clark

Austin Cook

Joel Dahmen

Cameron Davis

Luke Donald

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Tony Finau

Rickie Fowler

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Doug Ghim

Rhein Gibson

Michael Gligic

Lucas Glover

Fabián Gómez

Talor Gooch

Will Gordon

Branden Grace

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Bill Haas

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

James Hahn

Harry Hall

Brian Harman

Scott Harrington

David Hearn

Russell Henley

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Bo Hoag

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Max Homa

Beau Hossler

Charles Howell III

Mark Hubbard

John Huh

Sungjae Im

Zach Johnson

Matt Jones

Steve Jones

Sung Kang

Joohyung Kim

Michael Kim

Si Woo Kim

Chris Kirk

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Satoshi Kodaira

Brooks Koepka

Kelly Kraft

Anirban Lahiri

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

Hank Lebioda

Nelson Ledesma

Danny Lee

Kyoung-Hoon Lee

Luke List

Adam Long

Jamie Lovemark

Hunter Mahan

Peter Malnati

Denny McCarthy

Tyler McCumber

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Phil Mickelson

Francesco Molinari

Ryan Moore

Sebastián Muñoz

Grayson Murray

Kevin Na

Matthew NeSmith

Seung-Yul Noh

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Sean O'Hair

Rob Oppenheim

C.T. Pan

Cameron Percy

Pat Perez

Scott Piercy

J.T. Poston

Jr. Potter

Andrew Putnam

Jon Rahm

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Patrick Reed

Patrick Rodgers

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Charl Schwartzel

Chase Seiffert

Robby Shelton

Roger Sloan

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Kevin Stadler

Scott Stallings

Kyle Stanley

Brendan Steele

Sepp Straka

Kevin Streelman

Steve Stricker

Brian Stuard

Hudson Swafford

Nick Taylor

Vaughn Taylor

Josh Teater

Michael Thompson

D.J. Trahan

Martin Trainer

Cameron Tringale

Kevin Tway

Bo Van Pelt

Erik van Rooyen

Harold Varner III

Kristoffer Ventura

Camilo Villegas

Jimmy Walker

Nick Watney

Richy Werenski

Vincent Whaley

Mark Wilson

Aaron Wise

Matthew Wolff

Gary Woodland

Xinjun Zhang

Top 50 players in 2021 The American Express field