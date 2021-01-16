2021 The American Express field: Players, rankings

The 2021 The American Express field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at three courses, including host PGA West in La Quinta, Calif.
The American Express field is headlined by the likes of Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed and more.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 14th tournament of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the third event in the 2021 portion of the 2020-2021 season.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list will be determined based on results of the Monday qualifier.
The field will be playing for a $6.7 million purse, with 13 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 The American Express field
- Byeong Hun An
- Abraham Ancer
- Mark Anderson
- Ryan Armour
- John Augenstein
- Aaron Baddeley
- Akshay Bhatia
- Michael Block
- Keegan Bradley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Scott Brown
- Bronson Burgoon
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Sebastian Cappelen
- Paul Casey
- Cameron Champ
- K.J. Choi
- Wyndham Clark
- Austin Cook
- Joel Dahmen
- Cameron Davis
- Luke Donald
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Tony Finau
- Rickie Fowler
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Doug Ghim
- Rhein Gibson
- Michael Gligic
- Lucas Glover
- Fabián Gómez
- Talor Gooch
- Will Gordon
- Branden Grace
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Bill Haas
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- James Hahn
- Harry Hall
- Brian Harman
- Scott Harrington
- David Hearn
- Russell Henley
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Bo Hoag
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Max Homa
- Beau Hossler
- Charles Howell III
- Mark Hubbard
- John Huh
- Sungjae Im
- Zach Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Steve Jones
- Sung Kang
- Joohyung Kim
- Michael Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Brooks Koepka
- Kelly Kraft
- Anirban Lahiri
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- Nelson Ledesma
- Danny Lee
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Jamie Lovemark
- Hunter Mahan
- Peter Malnati
- Denny McCarthy
- Tyler McCumber
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Phil Mickelson
- Francesco Molinari
- Ryan Moore
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Grayson Murray
- Kevin Na
- Matthew NeSmith
- Seung-Yul Noh
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Sean O'Hair
- Rob Oppenheim
- C.T. Pan
- Cameron Percy
- Pat Perez
- Scott Piercy
- J.T. Poston
- Jr. Potter
- Andrew Putnam
- Jon Rahm
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Patrick Reed
- Patrick Rodgers
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Charl Schwartzel
- Chase Seiffert
- Robby Shelton
- Roger Sloan
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Kevin Stadler
- Scott Stallings
- Kyle Stanley
- Brendan Steele
- Sepp Straka
- Kevin Streelman
- Steve Stricker
- Brian Stuard
- Hudson Swafford
- Nick Taylor
- Vaughn Taylor
- Josh Teater
- Michael Thompson
- D.J. Trahan
- Martin Trainer
- Cameron Tringale
- Kevin Tway
- Bo Van Pelt
- Erik van Rooyen
- Harold Varner III
- Kristoffer Ventura
- Camilo Villegas
- Jimmy Walker
- Nick Watney
- Richy Werenski
- Vincent Whaley
- Mark Wilson
- Aaron Wise
- Matthew Wolff
- Gary Woodland
- Xinjun Zhang
