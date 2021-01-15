Two-time major winner Angel Cabrera arrested in Brazil, to be extradited to Argentina

Two-time major winner Angel Cabrera of Argentina was arrested Thursday by federal police in Brazil on charges he abused his former partners. He will be extradited back to his home country to face several charges there.

According to the Associated Press, the charges stem from 2016 to the present.

Cabrera was on the red code list for Interpol, which is the international co-operative agency that connects police agencies between countries. The arrest was made in Rio de Janeiro, though his 51-year-old's name wasn't announced in the release. Cabrera will be held by Brazilian authorities until extradition.

The charges against Cabrera run the gamut: assault, theft, illegal intimidation and repeated disrespect to authorities, according to a statement from authorities.

According to Argentine media sources reporting at the start of the year, Cabrera's former wife, Silvia Rivadero, had filed two charges against the golfer. Cecilia Torres, another former partner, claimed Cabrera had punched her, threatened her and attempted to run her over with his car in 2016.

TV6 News in reported in September 2020 that Cabrera had left his home town of Cordoba to go to the United States to play on the PGA Tour Champions without asking for permission from the Justice of Cordoba, which had requested his arrest from Interpol. Cabrera reportedly did not appear at a summons related to these charges

Cabrera won the 2007 US Open and the 2009 Masters and five more tournaments between the PGA Tour and European Tour. He lost to Adam Scott in a playoff for the 2013 Masters.