2021 WGC-Mexico Championship to move to The Concession in Florida

The 2021 WGC-Mexico Championship won't be played in its namesake country, with the tournament moving this year to The Concession Club in Florida, according to Golfweek.

No Laying Up first reported the original host, Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City, would not be hosting the 2021 event over concerns about COVID-19 spread and cross-border travel restrictions. NLU also indicated this is the end of the run for the World Golf Championships event in Mexico, with the event transforming as part of a new deal with the European Tour. However, the PGA Tour has reportedly told players they believe the event will return to Mexico in 2022.

With the tournament played in Bradenton, Fla., instead of the Mexican capital, it will have a new name as well.

The WGC-Mexico Championship was first played in 2017, with Grupo Salinas, a Mexican conglomerate, agreeing to a long-term deal to sponsor the event in the hope of promoting Mexico's economy and the country as a tourism destination. The event was created when the PGA Tour moved the prior iteration of the event, the WGC-Cadillac Championship, from the Donald Trump-owned Trump National Doral in Florida when a new sponsor could not be found at the end of the GM brand's contract.

The Concession opened in 2006. The course was co-designed by Jack Nicklaus and Tony Jacklin, named in honor of the 1969 Ryder Cup, during which Nicklaus conceded a short putt to Jacklin to guarantee the match ended in a tie. The club previously hosted the men’s and women’s NCAA Championships in 2015.