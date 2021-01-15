2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to be played without amateurs; only two courses to be used

The 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will be played without amateurs, meaning the defining pro-am portion of the old Crosby Clambake won't be a part of the event this year.

While a field of 156 professionals will still compete for the crown at the PGA Tour's stop in the Monterey Peninsula, the tournament will only employ two of the usual three courses that are part of the rotation for the regular pro-am event. Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Club, both owned by the Pebble Beach Company, will host the professional-only event.

Each professional will play one round on each course for the first two rounds, and then there will be a 36-hole cut to the top 65 and ties. Those pros will contest the final two rounds on Pebble Beach Golf Links.

The tournament, which will celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2021, had previously announced spectators will not be on-site at this year’s event.

“While we will truly miss watching the actors, musicians, athletes and other amateur participants that make this event so special, we are pleased to continue on with the professional competition, enabling the Foundation to support nonprofits in Monterey, San Benito and Santa Cruz Counties,” said Steve John, Tournament Director and Monterey Peninsula Foundation CEO. "Our charitable giving will target basic needs like food insecurity, educational inequities and health inequities brought on by the pandemic.”

Though the four-day pro-am event will not be played this year, a Wednesday pro-am will be played to raise money for charitable designees of the event.

For 2022, the tournament plans on returning to the three-course rotation with the traditional AT&T Pebble Beach pro-am format.

This is the second California-based PGA Tour event to cancel the pro-am portion of their tournament. The American Express, played in the California desert in Palm Springs, has canceled their pro-am component for this year as well.