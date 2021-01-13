2021 Sony Open in Hawaii TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, NBC

The 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii marks the continuation of the PGA Tour's 2021-2021 season, with the Tour playing the Hawaii-based event this year at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Sony Open in Hawaii TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The PGA Tour TV schedule predictable for a reason, and Golf Channel airs four days of live golf action from Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.

There will be four days of this tournament, with a cut after 36 holes. Golf Channel airs four rounds on the tournament.

The field includes Collin Morikawa, Matt Kuchar and Webb Simpson, part of a 144-player field seeking to win the PGA Tour's new season.

Golf Channel has TV coverage of Thursday's first round, Friday's second round, Saturday's third round and Sunday's final round.

On the first three days of the tournament, the coverage window will be three hours from 7-10:30 p.m. Eastern. On Sunday, coverage is from 6-10 p.m. Eastern.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel app, as well on NBCSports.com. However, if you prefer to watch the 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii TV times and schedule.

2021 Sony Open in Hawaii TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern