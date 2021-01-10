2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

Page 1 of 2

The 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions purse is set for $6.7 million, with 42 professional players who complete four rounds at Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course in Hawaii earning a paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Sentry Tournament of Champions prize pool is at $1,340,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $782,000.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions field is headed by Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Harris English and more.

This tournament started with 42 players, and there was a no 36-hole cut made this week.

With the new PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points. Every player who completes this event earns FedEx Cup points, and only PGA Tour members qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Additionally, there are 64 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner, as this is a decent field.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the 2021 Masters, the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, 2021 The Players Championship and the 2021 PGA Championship.

2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

For full results and payout, go to the next page

1. $1,340,000

2. $782,000

3. $490,000

4. $378,000

5. $311,000

6. $250,000

7. $217,000

8. $198,000

9. $183,000

10. $172,000

11. $161,000

12. $150,000

13. $140,000

14. $130,000

15. $120,000

16. $111,000

17. $102,000

18. $95,000

19. $88,000

20. $83,000

21. $78,000

22. $75,000

23. $72,000

24. $69,000

25. $66,000

26. $63,000

27. $60,000

28. $58,000

29. $56,000

30. $54,000

31. $52,000

32. $50,000

33. $48,000

34. $46,000

35. $44,000

36. $42,000

37. $41,000

38. $40,000

39. $39,000

40. $38,000

41. $37,000

42. $36,000

For full results and payout, go to the next page

NEXT PAGE