Rory McIlroy 2021 schedule: When will he play next?

Rory McIlroy's 2021 schedule will start in Abu Dhabi, competing in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship as his first 2021 tournament after choosing to skip the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

McIlroy will then play the Genesis Invitational in February at Riviera Country Club near Los Angeles. He then heads to the WGC-Mexico Championship replacement for a potential start.

From there, he will play in the Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Players, the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and perahps Valero Texas Open leading to the Masters.

He'll, of course, compete in the other three majors and the World Golf Championships at TPC Southwind. Outside of the majors and WGCs, McIlroy could play in the Wells Fargo Championship.

In a busy June, he should play the Memorial Tournament in Ohio and defend his title at the RBC Canadian Open before the US Open at Torrey Pines. He will then play the Travelers Championship the following week.

You can expect McIlroy to play in all three FedEx Cup playoffs events.

McIlroy will play more events on the European Tour schedule, including the Omega European Masters, the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

Of course, McIlroy will be part of the 2021 European Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits before playing in the WGC-HSBC Champions as defending champion.

Rory McIlroy expected 2021 schedule

Based on past scheduling and commitments; subject to change