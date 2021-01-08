Rory McIlroy 2021 schedule: When will he play next?

Rory McIlroy's 2021 schedule will start in Abu Dhabi, competing in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship as his first 2021 tournament after choosing to skip the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
McIlroy will then play the Genesis Invitational in February at Riviera Country Club near Los Angeles. He then heads to the WGC-Mexico Championship replacement for a potential start.
From there, he will play in the Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Players, the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and perahps Valero Texas Open leading to the Masters.
He'll, of course, compete in the other three majors and the World Golf Championships at TPC Southwind. Outside of the majors and WGCs, McIlroy could play in the Wells Fargo Championship.
In a busy June, he should play the Memorial Tournament in Ohio and defend his title at the RBC Canadian Open before the US Open at Torrey Pines. He will then play the Travelers Championship the following week.
You can expect McIlroy to play in all three FedEx Cup playoffs events.
McIlroy will play more events on the European Tour schedule, including the Omega European Masters, the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.
Of course, McIlroy will be part of the 2021 European Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits before playing in the WGC-HSBC Champions as defending champion.
Rory McIlroy expected 2021 schedule
Based on past scheduling and commitments; subject to change
- Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
- Genesis Invitational
- WGC-Mexico Championship
- The Players Championship
- Arnold Palmer Invitational
- WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play
- Valero Texas Open
- The Masters
- Wells Fargo Championship
- PGA Championship
- the Memorial Tournament
- RBC Canadian Open
- US Open
- Travelers Championship
- British Open Championship
- Olympic golf tournament
- WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
- FedEx Cup playoffs
- Omega European Masters
- BMW PGA Championship
- Ryder Cup
- Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
- Zozo Championship
- WGC-HSBC Champions
- DP World Tour Championship, Dubai