2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, NBC

The 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions marks the continuation of the PGA Tour's 2021-2021 season, with the Tour playing the Hawaii-based event this year at Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course in Hawaii.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel and NBC airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The PGA Tour TV schedule predictable for a reason, and Golf Channel airs four days of live golf action from Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course in Hawaii.

There will be four days of this tournament, with no cut after 36 holes. Golf Channel airs four rounds on the tournament, with NBC airing early coverage on Sunday.

The field includes Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson and Webb Simpson, part of a 42-player field seeking to win the PGA Tour's new season.

Golf Channel has TV coverage of Thursday's first round, Friday's second round, Saturday's third round, with NBC and Golf Channel carrying Sunday's final round.

On the first three days of the tournament, the coverage window will be three hours from 6-10 p.m. Eastern. NBC picks up coverage on Sunday at 4 p.m.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel app, as well on NBCSports.com. However, if you prefer to watch the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions TV times and schedule.

2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern