2020 PNC Championship streaming: How to watch online through Peacock, Golf Channel, NBC Sports apps

The 2020 PNC Championship features a field with some of the best golfers on the planet, including Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods, taking on the Ritz Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Fla., with members of their families. With online streams from Golf Channel and NBC in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.

You can watch the 2020 PNC Championship online starting on Saturday in the United States, as Golf Channel and NBC has its online stream for both rounds of the tournament from Orlando, Fla.

There will be 40 players in the field in teams of two, competing for an opportunity to take home the PNC Championship.

The first day of the event will air live on NBC, with the Peacock Premium streaming service offering 90 minutes of early coverage for paying customers. On Sunday, Golf Channel has early coverage before three hours of final-round coverage on NBC.

Golf Channel broadcast coverage of the tournament is also available through GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel and NBC Sports apps for various mobile platforms.

PGA Tour Live is not available for this event, which can be purchased through Amazon (Featured Groups through PGA Tour Live; Featured Holes is included with Amazon Prime) or NBC Sports Gold. ESPN+ subscribers get PGA Tour Live Featured Holes coverage.

2020 PNC Championship streaming schedule: How to watch online

Saturday, Dec. 19

Peacock Premium streaming: 1-2:30 p.m.

NBC Channel broadcast: 2:30-5 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 20