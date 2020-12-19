2020 PNC Championship TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, NBC

The 2020 PNC Championship marks the debut of Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods in the PGA Tour's family event, with the duo joining the field in the event this year at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Fla.

The PNC Championship TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel and NBC airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The PGA Tour TV schedule predictable for a reason, and Golf Channel and NBC air two days of live golf action from the Ritz Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Fla.

There will be two days of this tournament, with 20 duos competing in a scramble. Golf Channel airs early coverage of the Sunday round on the tournament, with NBC airing coverage on Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

The field includes Justin Thomas and his dad, John Daly and his son Little John, as well Bubba Watson and his father-in-law.

Golf Channel has TV coverage of Sunday's final round, while NBC has coverage on Saturday and Sunday afternoon. On Saturday at 1 p.m., Peacock Premium will stream 90 minutes of early-round coverage.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel app, as well on NBCSports.com. However, if you prefer to watch the 2020 PNC Championship on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2020 PNC Championship TV times and schedule.

2020 PNC Championship TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern