The 2020 CME Group Tour Championship purse is set for $3 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,000,000 -- different from the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The CME Group Tour Championship field is headed by Lexi Thompson, Sei Young Kim, Inbee Park, Nelly Korda and more.

This is the 14th and final event in the return of the LPGA Tour since the global pandemic halted the season. This is a 72-hole event that was planned for earlier in the year.

The event is played this year at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament wins the Race to the CME Globe and the $1.1 million first-place prize. It is typically $1.5 million, but the pandemic has caused the purse to decrease some.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2020 CME Group Tour Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout