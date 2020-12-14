Here’s why LPGA player Ji Yeong Kim2 has a 2 in her name

Look atop the leaderboard at the 2020 US Women's Open, and you'll see an awkward name above the others: Ji Yeong Kim2.

Yeah, with a number in it.

You don't normally see a player with a number at the end of their name on a golf leaderboard. Or anywhere for that matter. But there's a number on the end of Ji Yeong Kim2's name, and she's right on the front page of the leaderboard at the 2020 US Women's Open.

So why does Ji Yeong Kim2 have a two on the end of her first name? In her native Korea, on the Korean LPGA Tour, there are two players with her name. So, they all go by different numbers -- Ji Yeong Kim and Ji Yeong Kim2. The numbers are determined based on a player's age. The oldest Ji Yeong is the first and so forth, meaning Ji Yeong Kim2 is the youngest on the tour.

The same is true for Jeongeun Lee6, who is the sixth player on the Korean LPGA to compete with that name.

Ji Yeong Kim2 is just 24 years old, and this, by far, is the biggest stage of her career. She's enjoying a great season on the KLPGA.