2020 US Women’s Open money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2020 US Women's Open purse is set for $5.5 million, with 60 professional players who complete four rounds at Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas earning a paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the US Women's Open prize pool is at $1,000,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $594,000.

The US Women's Open field is headed by Hinako Shibuno, Sei Young Kim, Amy Olson and more.

This tournament started with 156 players, and there was a 36-hole cut made this week. Six amateurs made the cut and will not be paid this week. Pros who miss the cut earn $4,000.

With final-round play delayed until Monday, the second-largest payday in women's golf will need an extra day. Next week, the CME Group Tour Championship will offer an even bigger payday.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 600 Race to the CME Globe points. Every player who completes this event earns Race to the CME Globe points, and only LPGA Tour members qualify for the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

Additionally, there are 100 big Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner, as this is a major championship.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a five-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, a 10-year US Women's Open exemption and berths into the other for majors for the next five years.

2020 US Women's Open prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

1. $1,000,000

2. $594,000

3. $380,572

4. $266,779

5. $222,201

6. $197,022

7. $177,623

8. $159,083

9. $143,976

10. $132,245

11. $120,685

12. $111,587

13. $103,976

14. $95,964

15. $89,098

16. $83,375

17. $78,797

18. $74,219

19. $69,641

20. $65,063

21. $61,115

22. $57,166

23. $53,332

24. $49,785

25. $46,694

26. $44,062

27. $42,059

28. $40,285

29. $38,569

30. $36,852

31. $35,135

32. $33,418

33. $31,702

34. $30,157

35. $28,898

36. $27,639

37. $26,437

38. $25,293

39. $24,148

40. $23,004

41. $21,859

42. $20,715

43. $19,570

44. $18,426

45. $17,281

46. $16,251

47. $15,221

48. $14,248

49. $13,676

50. $13,104

51. $12,760

52. $12,474

53. $12,245

54. $12,131

55. $12,017

56. $11,902

57. $11,788

58. $11,673

59. $11,559

60. $11,444

