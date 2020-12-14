2020 US Women's Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2020 US Women’s Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

12/14/2020 at 3:26 pm
The 2020 US Women's Open final leaderboard is headed by winner A Lim Kim, who won the biggest championship in women's golf in her first attempt, earning the title at Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas.

Kim, who has never played on the LPGA in her career, shot a final-round 67 to jump up to 3-under 281. She birdied the final three holes of regulation to set an unbeatable target.

Jin Young Ko finished in second place on 2-under total with Amy Olson, who birdied the last hole to tie Ko.

Hinako Shibuno, the 54-hole leader, finished alone in fourth place.

Kim won the $1,000,000 winner's share of the $5,500,000 purse.

US Women's Open recap notes

Kim picks up the win in the 13th LPGA Tour event back since more than four months off from competition. This event was originally scheduled for the season, moving its spot back on the schedule.

This week the cut was made at 3-over 145 or better, with 66 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The LPGA Tour concludes next week with the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Fla.

2020 US Women's Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER R1 R2 R3 R4 MONEY
1 A Lim Kim -3 68 74 72 67 281 $1,000,000
T2 Jin Young Ko -2 73 70 71 68 282 $487,286
T2 Amy Olson -2 67 72 71 72 282 $487,286
4 Hinako Shibuno -1 68 67 74 74 283 $266,779
5 Megan Khang 1 70 69 74 72 285 $222,201
T6 Inbee Park 2 71 72 75 68 286 $177,909
T6 Jeongeun Lee6 2 73 69 73 71 286 $177,909
T6 Moriya Jutanugarn 2 68 72 72 74 286 $177,909
T9 Ariya Jutanugarn 3 70 70 74 73 287 $143,976
T9 Kaitlyn Papp (a) 3 71 68 74 74 287 $0
T11 MinYoung2 Lee 4 74 68 76 70 288 $126,465
T11 Sayaka Takahashi 4 73 72 72 71 288 $126,465
T13 Gabriela Ruffels (a) 5 71 72 76 70 289 $0
T13 Eri Okayama 5 76 69 72 72 289 $96,800
T13 Linnea Strom 5 69 75 73 72 289 $96,800
T13 Yuka Saso 5 69 71 77 72 289 $96,800
T13 Maja Stark (a) 5 70 72 73 74 289 $0
T13 Hae Ran Ryu 5 72 72 70 75 289 $96,800
T13 Lydia Ko 5 71 70 72 76 289 $96,800
T20 Ally Ewing 6 73 72 76 69 290 $74,219
T20 So Yeon Ryu 6 72 73 73 72 290 $74,219
T20 Sei Young Kim 6 72 69 73 76 290 $74,219
T23 Chella Choi 7 73 72 75 71 291 $55,526
T23 Jessica Korda 7 72 73 74 72 291 $55,526
T23 Nasa Hataoka 7 71 73 75 72 291 $55,526
T23 Jenny Shin 7 72 70 77 72 291 $55,526
T23 Sarah Schmelzel 7 71 69 76 75 291 $55,526
T23 Linn Grant (a) 7 69 69 78 75 291 $0
T23 Cristie Kerr 7 71 69 74 77 291 $55,526
T30 Charley Hull 8 69 73 78 72 292 $36,915
T30 Hye-Jin Choi 8 70 73 76 73 292 $36,915
T30 Ashleigh Buhai 8 71 69 79 73 292 $36,915
T30 Lauren Stephenson 8 72 72 74 74 292 $36,915
T30 Madelene Sagstrom 8 74 71 72 75 292 $36,915
T30 Jennifer Kupcho 8 70 72 75 75 292 $36,915
T30 Bronte Law 8 73 72 71 76 292 $36,915
T30 Cheyenne Knight 8 75 69 72 76 292 $36,915
T30 Ingrid Lindblad (a) 8 72 69 74 77 292 $0
T30 Ji Yeong2 Kim 8 75 70 67 80 292 $36,915
T40 Sophia Popov 9 69 76 75 73 293 $27,067
T40 Hannah Green 9 72 73 73 75 293 $27,067
T40 Perrine Delacour 9 72 71 73 77 293 $27,067
T40 Yealimi Noh 9 72 69 72 80 293 $27,067
T44 Brooke M. Henderson 10 72 73 77 72 294 $23,576
T44 Stacy Lewis 10 72 68 77 77 294 $23,576
T46 Minjee Lee 11 74 71 75 75 295 $19,570
T46 Gaby Lopez 11 74 71 74 76 295 $19,570
T46 Brittany Lincicome 11 70 75 73 77 295 $19,570
T46 Pauline Roussin-Bouchard (a) 11 70 72 75 78 295 $0
T46 Lizette Salas 11 72 69 75 79 295 $19,570
T46 Lindsey Weaver 11 70 70 75 80 295 $19,570
T52 Danielle Kang 12 72 71 79 74 296 $15,736
T52 Seon Woo Bae 12 75 68 76 77 296 $15,736
T54 Jennifer Song 13 77 68 76 76 297 $13,447
T54 Mone Inami 13 73 71 76 77 297 $13,447
T54 Anna Nordqvist 13 73 71 75 78 297 $13,447
T54 Azahara Munoz 13 71 70 78 78 297 $13,447
T58 Mi Hyang Lee 14 72 73 79 74 298 $12,360
T58 Pernilla Lindberg 14 74 70 75 79 298 $12,360
60 Yui Kawamoto 15 73 72 74 80 299 $12,131
T61 Mina Harigae 16 70 74 77 79 300 $11,960
T61 Mamiko Higa 16 73 72 75 80 300 $11,960
T63 Na Rin An 17 72 72 79 78 301 $11,731
T63 Jodi Ewart Shadoff 17 70 72 79 80 301 $11,731
65 Kana Mikashima 19 75 69 80 79 303 $11,559
66 Su Oh 20 75 70 78 81 304 $11,444

