2020 US Women’s Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2020 US Women's Open final leaderboard is headed by winner A Lim Kim, who won the biggest championship in women's golf in her first attempt, earning the title at Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas.

Kim, who has never played on the LPGA in her career, shot a final-round 67 to jump up to 3-under 281. She birdied the final three holes of regulation to set an unbeatable target.

Jin Young Ko finished in second place on 2-under total with Amy Olson, who birdied the last hole to tie Ko.

Hinako Shibuno, the 54-hole leader, finished alone in fourth place.

Kim won the $1,000,000 winner's share of the $5,500,000 purse.

US Women's Open recap notes

Kim picks up the win in the 13th LPGA Tour event back since more than four months off from competition. This event was originally scheduled for the season, moving its spot back on the schedule.

This week the cut was made at 3-over 145 or better, with 66 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The LPGA Tour concludes next week with the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Fla.

2020 US Women's Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details