2020 US Women’s Open money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2020 US Women's Open purse is set for $5.5 million, with 60 professional players who complete four rounds at Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas earning a paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the US Women's Open prize pool is at $1,000,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $594,000.

The US Women's Open field is headed by Hinako Shibuno, Sei Young Kim, Amy Olsen and more.

This tournament started with 156 players, and there was a 36-hole cut made this week. Six amateurs made the cut and will not be paid this week. Pros who miss the cut earn $4,000.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 600 Race to the CME Globe points. Every player who completes this event earns Race to the CME Globe points, and only LPGA Tour members qualify for the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

Additionally, there are 100 big Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner, as this is a major championship.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a five-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, a 10-year US Women's Open exemption and berths into the other for majors for the next five years.

