2020 US Women’s Open Monday finish: Start time, how to watch on Golf Channel TV

The 2020 US Women's Open final round was been delayed by weather and its finish postponed to Monday in Houston, Texas, meaning the contenders for the next-to-last official LPGA Tour event of 2020 has to go on for another day.

The resumption of the final round of the 2020 US Women's Open is set to begin from Champions Golf Club in Houston at 9 a.m. Eastern time on Monday, or at 8 a.m. Central time in the United States.

Golf Channel will broadcast the finish to the tournament from 9 a.m. Eastern time, likely running until 3 p.m. All of the 66 players remaining in the field has to complete the round. No player has played more than five holes.

Groups are going off the first and 10th tees on the Cypress Creek course, with the leading final group of Hinako Shibuno, Amy Olson and Moriya Jutanugarn teeing off at 9:25 a.m. Eastern time on Monday morning.

Shibuno, who is seeking a second-career major championship after winning the 2019 AIG Women's Open in her first-ever pro tournament outside of her native Japan, has a one stroke lead over Olson on 4-under 209.

Olson is seeking her first LPGA win as a major championship.

Only four golfers, including Ji Yeong Kim2, who is playing in the penultimate group, begin the final round under par through three rounds.