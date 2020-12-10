The Country Club of North Carolina Amateur brings down the curtain on the 2020 golf season

The Country Club of North Carolina will pay host to one of the final high-profile amateur events of 2020, with the CCNC Amateur set to be played Dec. 15-18.

The 72-hole event, which was first played in 2012, will be played on the club's par-72, 6,914-yard Dogwood Course, which was designed by Ellis Maples and Willard Byrd and renovated by Kris Spence in 2016. The event was originally intended to be a collegiate event for golfers from the South and Mid-Atlantic regions, though mid-ams and accomplished juniors have participated in the event.

The field includes golfers from 16 total states, including as far away as Wyoming, which is represented by North Carolina State University golfer Paxton Easton. East Carolina University's Patrick Stephenson is the 2017 winner and the only prior champion in the field.

Six locals are in the field, including CCNC member Jackson Bode.

A total of 39 schools are represented, with East Carolina accounting for six players and Appalachian State University aligned with four.

After 36 holes, the field will be cut to the low 40 scores and ties.

The Country Club of North Carolina will host the 2021 US Junior Amateur from July 19-24, marking its third USGA championship following the 1980 US Amateur and 2010 US Girls Junior. In addition to the Dogwood Course, the club boasts the Cardinal Course, designed by Willard Byrd and Robert Trent Jones Sr., with an Arthur Hill renovation in 2002.