2020 Race to Dubai scenarios: Who can still win the season-long race at the DP World Tour Championship?

At this week's season-ending 2020 DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, almost every player in the 64-man field can win the season-long Race to Dubai and the $2 million bonus that comes with the honor.

Top-ranked Patrick Reed carries a lead of 460 points over second-ranked Tommy Fleetwood heading into the no-cut event at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Earth Course.

The top four players in the standings, however, can win the Race to Dubai outright with a win in the DP World Tour Championship. Reed, Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa and Lee Westwood are in the driver's seat.

The next four players in the standings -- Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Victor Perez, Aaron Rai and Tyrrell Hatton -- can win the Race to Dubai if they win the DP World Tour Championship and if Patrick Reed doesn't finish in solo second place.

This season, the Race to Dubai bonus pool remains $5 million, with the winner getting $2 million and the remainder of the top five sharing in the spoils.

2020 DP World Tour Championship scenarios to win the Race to Dubai

Since the 2020 DP World Tour Championship will earn 2,000 Race to Dubai points by taking the event, and there are less than 2,000 points separating No. 1 Reed and No. 72 Joost Luiten, who is in the field as the 60th of the top 60 available players in the Race to Dubai standings, 60 of the 64 players in the tournament can still mathematially win the Race to Dubai.

Viktor Hovland, Danny Willett, Henrik Stenson and Jazz Janewattananond cannot win the Race to Dubai.