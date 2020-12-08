2020 DP World Tour Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2020 DP World Tour Championship field is set with the passing of the entry deadline and the outcome of both the South African Open and Golf in Dubai Championship. The field is set for this event, played at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Earth Course in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
The DP World Tour Championship field is headlined by the likes of Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick and more.
This is set to be a 65-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the final Rolex Series event played and the end of the season.
The tournament is being played a few weeks later than usual, bringing a conclusion to the Race to Dubai.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The field will be playing for an $8 million purse, with 12 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2020 DP World Tour Championship field
- Marcus Armitage
- Adri Arnaus
- Wil Besseling
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Dean Burmester
- Jorge Campillo
- Laurie Canter
- John Catlin
- George Coetzee
- Sean Crocker
- Thomas Detry
- Jamie Donaldson
- Ross Fisher
- Matthew Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Grant Forrest
- Branden Grace
- Gavin Green
- Joachim Hansen
- Justin Harding
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Benjamin Hebert
- Garrick Higgo
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Sam Horsfield
- Viktor Hovland
- Sungjae Im
- Scott Jamieson
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Martin Kaymer
- Marcus Kinhult
- Romain Langasque
- Pablo Larrazábal
- Tom Lewis
- Joost Luiten
- Robert Macintyre
- Graeme Mcdowell
- Collin Morikawa
- Wilco Nienaber
- Shaun Norris
- Adrian Otaegui
- Renato Paratore
- Eddie Pepperell
- Victor Perez
- Thomas Pieters
- Ian Poulter
- Aaron Rai
- Patrick Reed
- Robert Rock
- Antoine Rozner
- Kalle Samooja
- Callum Shinkwin
- Jordan Smith
- Henrik Stenson
- Brandon Stone
- Andy Sullivan
- Connor Syme
- Sami Välimäki
- Erik Van Rooyen
- Matt Wallace
- Marc Warren
- Lee Westwood
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Danny Willett
Top 50 players in 2020 DP World Tour Championship field
- 7. Collin Morikawa
- 10. Tyrrell Hatton
- 11. Patrick Reed
- 15. Viktor Hovland
- 16. Tommy Fleetwood
- 20. Sungjae Im
- 22. Matthew Fitzpatrick
- 35. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 40. Bernd Wiesberger
- 47. Lee Westwood
- 48. Ian Poulter
- 49. Matt Wallace