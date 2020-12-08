2020 DP World Tour Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2020 DP World Tour Championship field is set with the passing of the entry deadline and the outcome of both the South African Open and Golf in Dubai Championship. The field is set for this event, played at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Earth Course in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The DP World Tour Championship field is headlined by the likes of Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick and more.

This is set to be a 65-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the final Rolex Series event played and the end of the season.

The tournament is being played a few weeks later than usual, bringing a conclusion to the Race to Dubai.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The field will be playing for an $8 million purse, with 12 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

Marcus Armitage

Adri Arnaus

Wil Besseling

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Dean Burmester

Jorge Campillo

Laurie Canter

John Catlin

George Coetzee

Sean Crocker

Thomas Detry

Jamie Donaldson

Ross Fisher

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Grant Forrest

Branden Grace

Gavin Green

Joachim Hansen

Justin Harding

Tyrrell Hatton

Benjamin Hebert

Garrick Higgo

Rasmus Højgaard

Sam Horsfield

Viktor Hovland

Sungjae Im

Scott Jamieson

Jazz Janewattananond

Masahiro Kawamura

Martin Kaymer

Marcus Kinhult

Romain Langasque

Pablo Larrazábal

Tom Lewis

Joost Luiten

Robert Macintyre

Graeme Mcdowell

Collin Morikawa

Wilco Nienaber

Shaun Norris

Adrian Otaegui

Renato Paratore

Eddie Pepperell

Victor Perez

Thomas Pieters

Ian Poulter

Aaron Rai

Patrick Reed

Robert Rock

Antoine Rozner

Kalle Samooja

Callum Shinkwin

Jordan Smith

Henrik Stenson

Brandon Stone

Andy Sullivan

Connor Syme

Sami Välimäki

Erik Van Rooyen

Matt Wallace

Marc Warren

Lee Westwood

Bernd Wiesberger

Danny Willett

