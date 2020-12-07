2021 PGA Tour Champions schedule features 25 events, new events, playoff lineup for combined season

The PGA Tour has announced the 2021 PGA Tour Champions schedule, with the 50-and-up docket boasting 25 official events, with several new sponsors and tournaments.

The nearly $56 million schedule starts in Hawaii from January 16-18 with the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.

A new event is the Ascension Charity Classic, played in St. Louis before leading into the back stretch of the season. It was set to be played for the first time this year but was moved to 2021. The other new event is the Constellation Furyk and Friends tournament played Oct. 8-10 at Timuquana Country Club in Jacksonville, Fla.

Four of the five PGA Tour Champions majors were cancelled in 2020, but they'll all return in 2021.

The US Senior Open is in Nebraska at the Omaha Country Club, with the Senior Open at Sunningdale. The Senior PGA Championship moves away from Harbor Shores in Michigan to Southern Hills in Tulsa, as it will continue to do in odd-numbered years.

The Morocco Champions has left the schedule, as has the Rapiscan Systems Classic, Mastercard Japan Championship and Boca Raton Championship.

The Charles Schwab Cup playoff has changed, with the Dominion Energy Charity Classic kicking off the proceedings with 72 players from Oct. 16-18. The Boca Raton Championship will have 54 players in Florida after a week off ahead of the 36-player Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix Country Club in Arizona.

The season will end a week earlier than the 2019 season.

2021 PGA Tour Champions schedule