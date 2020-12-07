2021 PGA Tour Champions schedule features 25 events, new events, playoff lineup for combined season

The PGA Tour has announced the 2021 PGA Tour Champions schedule, with the 50-and-up docket boasting 25 official events, with several new sponsors and tournaments.
The nearly $56 million schedule starts in Hawaii from January 16-18 with the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.
A new event is the Ascension Charity Classic, played in St. Louis before leading into the back stretch of the season. It was set to be played for the first time this year but was moved to 2021. The other new event is the Constellation Furyk and Friends tournament played Oct. 8-10 at Timuquana Country Club in Jacksonville, Fla.
Four of the five PGA Tour Champions majors were cancelled in 2020, but they'll all return in 2021.
The US Senior Open is in Nebraska at the Omaha Country Club, with the Senior Open at Sunningdale. The Senior PGA Championship moves away from Harbor Shores in Michigan to Southern Hills in Tulsa, as it will continue to do in odd-numbered years.
The Morocco Champions has left the schedule, as has the Rapiscan Systems Classic, Mastercard Japan Championship and Boca Raton Championship.
The Charles Schwab Cup playoff has changed, with the Dominion Energy Charity Classic kicking off the proceedings with 72 players from Oct. 16-18. The Boca Raton Championship will have 54 players in Florida after a week off ahead of the 36-player Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix Country Club in Arizona.
The season will end a week earlier than the 2019 season.
2021 PGA Tour Champions schedule
- Jan. 21-23 (Saturday finish) -- Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Hualalai Golf Course, Ka'upulehu-Kona, HI, $1,800,000
- Feb. 26-28 -- Cologuard Classic, Omni Tucson National (Catalina Course), Tucson, AZ, $1,700,000
- March 5-7 -- Hoag Classic, Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, CA, $1,800,000
- Apr. 16-18 -- Chubb Classic, Tiburon Golf Club (Black Course), Naples, FL, $1,600,000
- April 30 - May 2-- Insperity Invitational, The Woodlands Country Club (Tournament Course), The Woodlands, TX (Houston), $2,250,000
- May 6-9 -- Regions Tradition, Greystone Golf & Country Club, Birmingham, AL, $2,500,000
- May 14-16 -- Mitsubishi Electric Classic, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, GA, $1,800,000
- May 21-24 -- KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Southern Hills Country Club, Tulsa, OK, $3,500,000
- June 4-6 -- Principal Charity Classic, Wakonda Club, Des Moines, IA, $1,850,000
- June 11-13 -- American Family Insurance Championship, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, WI, $2,400,000
- June 24-27 -- Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, Firestone Country Club, Akron, OH, $3,000,000
- July 1-4 -- Dick'S Sporting Goods Open, En-Joie Golf Course, Endicott, NY, $2,050,000
- June 8-11 -- U.S. Senior Open Championship, Omaha Country Club, Omaha, NE, $4,000,000
- July 22-25 -- Senior Open Championship Presented by Rolex, Sunningdale Golf Club (Old Course), Berkshire, England, $2,500,000
- Aug. 13-15 -- Shaw Charity Classic, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, AB, Canada, $2,350,000
- Aug. 20-22 -- Boeing Classic, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, WA, $2,100,000
- Aug. 27-29 -- The Ally Challenge, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, MI, $2,000,000
- Sept. 10-12 -- Ascension Charity Classic, Norwood Hills Country Club, St. Louis, MO, $2,000,000
- Sept. 17-19 -- Sanford International, Minnehaha Country Club Sioux Falls, SD, $1,800,000
- Sept. 24-26 -- Pure Insurance Championship, Pebble Beach Golf Links and Poppy Hills Golf Course, Pebble Beach, CA, $2,200,000
- Oct. 8-10 -- Constellation Furyk and Friends, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, FL, $2,000,000
- Oct. 11-13 -- SAS Championship, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, NC, $2,100,000
- Oct. 22-24 -- Dominion Energy Charity Classic, The Country Club of Virginia (James River Course), Richmond, VA, $2,000,000
- Nov. 5-7 -- TBD Second Playoff Event, $2,000,000
- Nov. 11-14 -- Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Phoenix Country Club Phoenix, AZ, $2,500,000