2020 South African Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 South African Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who earned his latest European Tour title with a five-shot win at Gary Player Country Club in Sun City, South Africa.

Bezuidenhout earned a win over Jamie Donaldson, taking the victory easily with four rounds in the 60s and finishing on 18-under 270.

Dylan Frittelli, Dean Burmester and JC Ritchie made it four South Africans in the top five as they finished in third, fourth and fifth place, respectively.

Bezuidenhout won the €160,889 winner's share of the ZAR 19,500,000 purse.

South African Open recap notes

Bezuidenhout earned 19 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the co-sanctioned tournament with the European Tour and Sunshine Tour was not particularly strong.

This week the cut was made after 36 holes at 3-over 147, with 69 players finishing the tournament.

Bezuidenhout earned 335 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour concludes its seasons next week with the DP World Tour Championship in the United Arab Emirates.

2020 South African Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details