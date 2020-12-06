2020 Mayakoba Golf Classic money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2020 Mayakoba Golf Classic purse is set for $7.2 million, with 69 professional players who complete four rounds at El Camaelon Golf Club in Playa del Carmen, Mexico earning a paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Mayakoba Golf Classic prize pool is at $1,296,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $784,800.

The Mayakoba Golf Classic field is headed by Viktor Hovland, Justin Thomas, Emiliano Grillo and more.

This tournament started with 132 players, and there was a 36-hole cut made this week. Two amateurs made the cut and will not be paid this week.

With the new PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points. Every player who completes this event earns FedEx Cup points, and only PGA Tour members qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Additionally, there are 46 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner, as this is a decent field.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the 2021 Masters, the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, 2021 The Players Championship and the 2021 PGA Championship.

2020 Mayakoba Golf Classic prize money, winner's share, first-place payout