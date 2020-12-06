2020 Golf in Dubai Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Golf in Dubai Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Antoine Rozner, who earned his first European Tour title with an incredible final round at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Fire Course in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Rozner earned a two-shot win over four players, shooting an 8-under 64 in the final round to win on 25-under 263 total.

Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Matt Wallace, Andy Sullivan and Francesco Laporta all finished in the group in second place on 23 under.

Grant Forrest finished in sixth, with Ross Fisher in seventh place.

Rozner won the €160,343 winner's share of the $1,200,000 purse.

Golf in Dubai Championship recap notes

Rozner earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was not particularly strong.

This week the cut was made on Thursday after 36 holes at 3-under 141, with 72 players finishing the tournament. There was a Saturday finish.

Rozner earned 335 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour concludes its seasons next week with the DP World Tour Championship in the United Arab Emirates.

2020 Golf in Dubai Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details