2020 Golf in Dubai Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

12/06/2020 at 2:31 pm
The 2020 Golf in Dubai Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Antoine Rozner, who earned his first European Tour title with an incredible final round at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Fire Course in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Rozner earned a two-shot win over four players, shooting an 8-under 64 in the final round to win on 25-under 263 total.

Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Matt Wallace, Andy Sullivan and Francesco Laporta all finished in the group in second place on 23 under.

Grant Forrest finished in sixth, with Ross Fisher in seventh place.

Rozner won the €160,343 winner's share of the $1,200,000 purse.

Golf in Dubai Championship recap notes

Rozner earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was not particularly strong.

This week the cut was made on Thursday after 36 holes at 3-under 141, with 72 players finishing the tournament. There was a Saturday finish.

Rozner earned 335 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour concludes its seasons next week with the DP World Tour Championship in the United Arab Emirates.

2020 Golf in Dubai Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Antoine Rozner -25 63 69 67 64 263 €160,342.67
T2 Francesco Laporta -23 65 69 65 66 265 €62,580.80
T2 Mike Lorenzo-Vera -23 69 66 65 65 265 €62,580.80
T2 Andy Sullivan -23 61 66 68 70 265 €62,580.80
T2 Matt Wallace -23 63 67 67 68 265 €62,580.80
6 Grant Forrest -21 66 68 70 63 267 €33,011.73
7 Ross Fisher -20 63 67 68 70 268 €28,295.77
T8 Steven Brown -19 70 63 69 67 269 €19,429.76
T8 Joakim Lagergren -19 67 68 67 67 269 €19,429.76
T8 Niklas Lemke -19 66 68 66 69 269 €19,429.76
T8 Marc Warren -19 64 70 68 67 269 €19,429.76
T8 Bernd Wiesberger -19 70 66 66 67 269 €19,429.76
T13 Thorbjørn Olesen -18 69 64 69 68 270 €13,902.65
T13 Renato Paratore -18 68 65 65 72 270 €13,902.65
T13 Max Schmitt -18 68 64 68 70 270 €13,902.65
T13 Clément Sordet -18 68 70 66 66 270 €13,902.65
T13 Sami Välimäki -18 70 68 65 67 270 €13,902.65
18 Rikard Karlberg -17 65 69 71 66 271 €12,167.18
T19 Robert Macintyre -16 66 68 66 72 272 €11,318.31
T19 James Morrison -16 67 72 67 66 272 €11,318.31
T19 Sebastian Soderberg -16 67 69 68 68 272 €11,318.31
T22 Sean Crocker -15 68 66 68 71 273 €10,375.11
T22 David Horsey -15 71 67 68 67 273 €10,375.11
T22 Lorenzo Scalise -15 65 68 71 69 273 €10,375.11
T25 Craig Howie -14 64 68 70 72 274 €9,243.28
T25 Thomas Pieters -14 67 68 68 71 274 €9,243.28
T25 Bernd Ritthammer -14 68 67 70 69 274 €9,243.28
T25 Jordan Smith -14 69 68 68 69 274 €9,243.28
T25 Paul Waring -14 68 68 72 66 274 €9,243.28
T30 Matthew Baldwin -13 71 70 67 67 275 €7,545.54
T30 Stephen Gallacher -13 69 69 66 71 275 €7,545.54
T30 Niall Kearney -13 71 67 66 71 275 €7,545.54
T30 Mikko Korhonen -13 66 69 71 69 275 €7,545.54
T30 Oscar Lengden -13 64 69 67 75 275 €7,545.54
T30 Callum Shinkwin -13 68 68 71 68 275 €7,545.54
T30 Danny Willett -13 67 67 73 68 275 €7,545.54
T37 Pep Angles -12 65 73 71 67 276 €5,847.79
T37 John Axelsen -12 66 67 71 72 276 €5,847.79
T37 Nicolas Colsaerts -12 72 67 71 66 276 €5,847.79
T37 Thomas Detry -12 68 72 66 70 276 €5,847.79
T37 Jazz Janewattananond -12 66 70 72 68 276 €5,847.79
T37 Matthew Jordan -12 73 68 69 66 276 €5,847.79
T37 Martin Kaymer -12 66 71 69 70 276 €5,847.79
T37 Adrian Otaegui -12 68 68 69 71 276 €5,847.79
T45 Marcus Armitage -11 68 69 71 69 277 €4,621.64
T45 Sam Horsfield -11 68 70 70 69 277 €4,621.64
T45 Alexander Knappe -11 70 68 68 71 277 €4,621.64
T45 Robert Rock -11 70 70 68 69 277 €4,621.64
T45 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen -11 70 67 73 67 277 €4,621.64
T50 Eddie Pepperell -10 69 69 71 69 278 €3,961.41
T50 Aaron Rai -10 70 69 67 72 278 €3,961.41
T52 Hurly Long -9 70 68 69 72 279 €3,419.07
T52 Damien Perrier -9 67 69 72 71 279 €3,419.07
T52 Robin Sciot-Siegrist -9 69 72 69 69 279 €3,419.07
T52 Romain Wattel -9 71 66 72 70 279 €3,419.07
T56 Wil Besseling -8 73 65 71 71 280 €3,065.37
T56 Haotong Li -8 67 72 68 73 280 €3,065.37
T58 Mj Keyser -7 70 69 73 69 281 €2,782.42
T58 Tapio Pulkkanen -7 67 69 73 72 281 €2,782.42
T58 Jack Senior -7 68 69 72 72 281 €2,782.42
T58 Euan Walker -7 71 70 70 70 281 €2,782.42
T62 Emilio Cuartero Blanco -6 69 68 73 72 282 €2,405.14
T62 Jens Fahrbring -6 68 70 71 73 282 €2,405.14
T62 Marcus Kinhult -6 69 72 71 70 282 €2,405.14
T62 Andrew Wilson -6 74 67 70 71 282 €2,405.14
66 Jorge Campillo -5 66 71 70 76 283 €2,169.34
67 Ewen Ferguson -3 72 69 73 71 285 €2,075.02
T68 Joël Stalter -1 70 68 70 79 287 €1,886.38
T68 Steven Tiley -1 69 71 70 77 287 €1,886.38
T68 Jordan Wrisdale -1 72 67 74 74 287 €1,886.38
71 Pedro Oriol E 73 68 76 71 288 €1,485.34
72 Ben Evans 2 71 66 77 76 290 €1,482.34

