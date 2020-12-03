Save up to 20% on your full order with Global Golf
12/03/2020 at 9:24 am
Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, but there's still Cyber Week savings available at many shops. Global Golf, one of our preferred retailers, is offering a tremendous deal through Dec. 7.

If you spend $100-$199, you'll save $15 on your order with promo code CYBER15. If you spend $200 or more, you'll save $40 with promo code CYBER40. You'll also get free shipping on any order of $100 or more.

Since these are dollar, not percentage discounts, you have to pay mind to that.

There are some exclusions, including Ping equipment.

DISCLOSURE: Golf News Net participates in an affiliate program with Global Golf. We may make a commission on sales generated from this content, over which we have full editorial control.

