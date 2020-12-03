2020 US Women's Open TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, NBC, Peacock
12/03/2020 at 10:17 am
The 2020 US Women's Open is the final major championship of the golf calendar, with Champions Golf Club in Houston hosting an historic US Women's Open without qualifiers.

After 36 holes, the field will be reduced to the top 60 and ties heading into the final two rounds in a rare December edition of the national championship.

The US Women's Open TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship on Thursday, Friday and Sunday with live golf action from Winged Foot. NBC airs coverage on Saturday and Sunday, with the Peacock streaming service carrying some action each of the first three days.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2020 US Women's Open on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2020 US Women's Open TV times and schedule.

2020 US Women's Open TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern

  • Thursday, December 10: 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. on Peacock, 12:30-6 p.m. on Golf Channel
  • Friday, December 11: 1-3 p.m. on Peacock, 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel
  • Saturday, December 12: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Golf Channel, 1-2:30 p.m. on Peacock, 2:30-6 p.m. on NBC
  • Sunday, December: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Golf Channel, 2-5 p.m. on NBC

