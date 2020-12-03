2020 Mayakoba Golf Classic TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, NBC

The 2020 Mayakoba Golf Classic marks the continuation of the PGA Tour's 2020-2021 season, with the Tour playing the Mexico-based event this year at El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

The Mayakoba Golf Classic TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The PGA Tour TV schedule predictable for a reason, and Golf Channel airs four days of live golf action from El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

There will be four days of this tournament, with a cut after 36 holes. Golf Channel airs three rounds on the tournament, with NBC airing coverage on Sunday.

The field includes Justin Thomas and Webb Simpson, part of a 132-player field seeking to win the PGA Tour's new season.

Golf Channel has TV coverage of Thursday's first round, Friday's second round and Saturday's third round, with NBC carrying Sunday's final round.

On the first three days of the tournament, the coverage window will be three hours from 2-5 p.m. Eastern. NBC picks up coverage on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel app, as well on NBCSports.com. However, if you prefer to watch the 2020 Mayakoba Golf Classic on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2020 Mayakoba Golf Classic TV times and schedule.

2020 Mayakoba Golf Classic TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern