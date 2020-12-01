2020 South African Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 South African Open betting odds have been released for the European Tour event at Gary Player Golf Club in Sun City, South Africa.
The betting favorite this week is Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who comes in at 7-to-1 (+700) betting odds.
Dylan Frittelli is next best at 8-to-1, with Brandon Stone on 16-to-1.
This week, we have the South African Open, which is co-sanctioned between the European Tour and the Sunshine Tour. This is an event typically played in this period of the year, but it's being played at Gary Player CC, which typically hosts the Nedbank Golf Challenge, which has a much stronger field. Now we have a weaker field in a split week, with the Golf in Dubai Championship in the UAE.
2020 South African Open betting odds: Outright winner
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +700
- Dylan Frittelli: +800
- Brandon Stone: +1600
- Wilco Nienaber: +1600
- Matthias Schwab: +2000
- Scott Jamieson: +2000
- Shaun Norris: +2500
- George Coetzee: +2500
- Johannes Veerman: +2500
- Joost Luiten: +2500
- Garrick Higgo: +3000
- Jayden Schaper: +3000
- Daniel van Tonder: +3000
- Richard Bland: +3500
- Dean Burmester: +4000
- Darren Fichardt: +4000
- Calum Hill: +4000
- Jamie Donaldson: +5000
- Louis De Jager: +5000
- Pablo Larrazabal: +5000
- Zander Lombard: +5000
- Julian Suri: +6000
- Adrian Meronk: +6000
- Richard Sterne: +6000
- Jaco Ahlers: +8000
- Scott Vincent: +8000
- Shubhankar Sharma: +8000
- Connor Syme: +8000
- Jacques Blaauw: +8000
- Neil Schietekat: +8000
- Bryce Easton: +8000
- Justin Walters: +8000
- Jaco Van Zyl: +8000
- Aaron Cockerill: +10000
- Matthieu Pavon: +10000
- Dale Whitnell: +10000
- MJ Daffue: +10000
- Adilson Da Silva: +10000
- Adrien Saddier: +12500
- Jonathan Caldwell: +12500
- Oliver Farr: +12500
- Martin Rohwer: +12500
- Peter Karmis: +12500
- JC Ritchie: +12500
- Keith Horne: +15000
- Julien Guerrier: +15000
- Oliver Bekker: +15000
- Lorenzo Gagli: +15000
- Nacho Elvira: +15000