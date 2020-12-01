2020 South African Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 South African Open betting odds have been released for the European Tour event at Gary Player Golf Club in Sun City, South Africa.

The betting favorite this week is Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who comes in at 7-to-1 (+700) betting odds.

Dylan Frittelli is next best at 8-to-1, with Brandon Stone on 16-to-1.

2020 South African Open tips, expert picks and futures bets

See the latest sportsbook promotions, bonuses and odds-boosted bets for golf bettors!

This week, we have the South African Open, which is co-sanctioned between the European Tour and the Sunshine Tour. This is an event typically played in this period of the year, but it's being played at Gary Player CC, which typically hosts the Nedbank Golf Challenge, which has a much stronger field. Now we have a weaker field in a split week, with the Golf in Dubai Championship in the UAE.

To see our hidden picks and weekly model, join Forebucks!

We recently nailed the Masters winner, an 81-to-1 and a 40-to-1 shot on the European Tour, a 80-to-1 and a 30-to-1 shot on the PGA Tour and a 19-to-1 shot on the Korn Ferry Tour!

For just $50 for 12 months or for free with a qualifying sportsbook deposit, Forebucks members get access to our winning weekly PGA Tour event model, in-depth DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends, as well exclusive members-only content.

You'll also have access to our course fit modeling, Quality Stokes Gained data, course demand insights, as well individual access to fantasy expert Ryan Ballengee for your unique questions.

BECOME A MEMBER NOW

2020 South African Open betting odds: Outright winner