The Match 3: Champions for Change format, rules and money

The 2020 The Match 3: Champions for Change format has been announced for the exhibition match to be played November 27 at Stone Canyon Golf Club in Oro Valley, Ariz., with Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley teaming up to take on Steph Curry and Peyton Manning. The four players will help raise millions for charity.

The format for the two-on-two event at the Mickelson-owned golf club -- being televised nationally for the first time -- is match play with a unique format.

The format will be modified alternate shot. Each player will tee off to start the hole. Then each team will determine the best drive and then play alternate shot -- switching off which player hits the next shot -- until the ball is holed. The lowest score will win the hole, and ties will mean the hole is tied.

The team who wins the most holes will win the match, which could be won before the 18th hole if a side has netted more holes won than there are holes remaining.

In the event of a tie, the match will continue until a winner is identified. A playoff hole will be established on the 18th hole, shortening it to approximately 115 yards. The teams will play the modified alternate shot format on this hole until a winner is determined.

Challenge holes

There are also several challenge holes during the competition, all raising at least $100,000 for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).