2020 The Match 3: Champions for Change TV schedule: How to watch on TBS, TNT, HLN and TruTV

11/27/2020 at 8:36 am
The 2020 The Match 3: Champions for Change event will raise at least $10 million for charity while four great players take on Stone Canyon Golf Club in Oro Valley, Ariz.

The Match 3: Champions for Change TV schedule features TNT airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The PGA Tour TV schedule predictable for a reason, and the live golf action from Stone Canyon Golf Club in Oro Valley, Ariz. airs in a typical second round time slot.

There will be an 18-hole match, with a unique format, with Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley taking on Steph Curry and Peyton Manning

The coverage window will be at least five hours from 2-7 p.m. Eastern, with the match actually starting at 3 p.m.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using TNTdrama.com, the Bleacher Report app, and other Turner properties. However, if you prefer to watch the 2020 The Match 3: Champions for Change on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2020 The Match 3: Champions for Change TV times and schedule.

2020 The Match 3: Champions for Change TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern

  • Friday, Nov. 27: 2-3 p.m. pre-game show, 3-7 p.m. The Match on TNT

