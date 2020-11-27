2020 The Match 3: Champions for Change streaming: How to watch online through TBS, TNT, Bleacher Report apps
Golf Culture

2020 The Match 3: Champions for Change streaming: How to watch online through TBS, TNT, Bleacher Report apps

11/27/2020 at 8:43 am
Golf News Net


The 2020 The Match 3: Champions for Change features one of the best golfers on the planet and three of the best athletes of all-time taking on Stone Canyon Golf Club in Oro Valley, Ariz. in a charity exhibition. With online streams from TBS, TNT and Bleacher Report in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.

You can watch the 2020 The Match 3: Champions for Change online on Sunday in the United States, as TNT has its online stream for the team skins game at Stone Canyon Golf Club in Oro Valley, Ariz.

The match will feature with Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley teaming up to take on the duo of Steph Curry and Peyton Manning in an 18-hole match-play contest with a unique format.

TNT broadcast coverage of the tournament is also available through TBS.com, TNTdrama.com and the TBS, TNT, B/R (Bleacher Report) apps for various mobile platforms.

PGA Tour Live is not available for this event, which can normally be purchased through Amazon (Featured Groups through PGA Tour Live; Featured Groups is included with Amazon Prime) or NBC Sports Gold.

2020 The Match 3: Champions for Change streaming schedule: How to watch online

Sunday, May 24

  • Live broadcast: 2-7 p.m. (match starts at 3 p.m.)

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

For all of our latest deals, see our GNN Deals site!