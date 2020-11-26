You've had your Thanksgiving dinner, and now it's time to start thinking about the holidays -- whatever it is that you celebrate, including nothing at all. If you're a golfer or you're shopping for a golfer, that means scouring Amazon for the best golf deals and sales on 2020 Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

2020 Black Friday and Cyber Monday: Best golf deals and sales on Amazon

You can also find the latest deals we've uncovered for you at our new GNN Deals site!

DISCLOSURE: We curate these deals at our discretion, and we may make a commission on sales from these links.

2020 Black Friday and Cyber Monday: Best golf deals and sales on Amazon

Save $8 per dozen on Titleist Pro V1, Pro V1x and AVX: This is the time of year to stock up on golf balls, and Titleist is once again offering $8 off per dozen on Pro V1, Pro V1x and AVX golf balls. They're now just $39.99 per dozen, and that's a great price.

Buy 2 dozen of Srixon golf balls, get 1 dozen free: Srixon always has great holiday offers, and this year is no exception. Get 3 dozen golf balls for the price of 2 with any of their models, including the popular Z-Star, Z-Star XV, Q-Star Tour, Q-Star and more.

Save $8 per dozen on Callaway Chrome Soft golf balls: This is the time of year to stock up on golf balls, and Callaway golf is once again offering $8 off per dozen on Chrome Soft and Chrome Soft X golf balls. They're now just $39.99 per dozen, and that's a great price.

Get TaylorMade TP5 golf balls for $39.99 per dozen: TaylorMade TP5 golf balls are a popular choice among golfers because of their combination of distance and greenside control. Get either the TP5, TP5x or TP5 Pix models now for just $39.99 per dozen.

Save 20% on a Rapsodo personal launch monitor: Rapsodo makes a personal launch monitor that easily connects to your Apple iPhone and turns the camera into a launch monitor that delivers data points that will help you dial in your game. Save $100, getting the full package for just under $400.

Save 12% on a Nikon laser rangefinders: Nikon makes some of the best, most underappreciated laser rangefinders on the market. Their stabilizing technology makes it easy to get accurate numbers to targets all over the golf course. Save 12% on a pair of Nikon laser rangefinders!

Save 33% on a Garmin Approach S10 GPS watch: Garmin's Approach S10 is a great starter GPS watch, giving golfers distances to the back, middle and front of each green, as well to hazards on thousands of pre-loaded courses. Get it now for just $100!

Save 33% on the Garmin Approach S40 GPS watch: Garmin's Approach S40 is a great GPS watch, giving golfers a color touch screen that shows distances to the back, middle and front of each green, as well to hazards on thousands of pre-loaded courses. Golfers can also track their shots, too! Get it now for just $200!

Get an Amazon Basics soft-sided golf travel bag for $56: Amazon offers their own line of a variety of items, and they have a soft-sided golf travel bag for just $56. With plenty of padding for your clubs, locking straps to secure the equipment and several pockets of additional storage, this is a good starter travel bag.

Save 20% on Stripebird magnetic laser rangefinder wraps: Stripebird makes thin magnetic laser rangefinder wraps that allow golfers to mount their laser rangefinders to the metal parts of their golf cart for easy access. Pick from a variety of designs for just $24 each.