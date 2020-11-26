You've had your Thanksgiving dinner, and now it's time to start thinking about the holidays -- whatever it is that you celebrate, including nothing at all. If you're a golfer or you're shopping for a golfer, that means scouring for the best golf deals and sales on 2020 Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

2020 Black Friday and Cyber Monday: Best golf deals and sales

Save 15% off the new edition of McKellar! McKellar is the best periodical in golf. A collection of essays, stories and photographs from lauded writers and contributors from around the world, McKellar is a volume you'll sit with for hours of enjoyment. Save 15% off the new issue with our exclusive promo code GNNMCKELLAR15% now!

Shoes, Clothing and Apparel

SAVE 35% SITEWIDE with B. Draddy, Zero Restriction and Fairway & Greene: You can save 35% SITEWIDE at each site using the promo code GNN35:

I'm a big fan of all three brands. B. Draddy has some of the most comfortable shirts I've ever worn, on or off the golf course, and their sweatshirts and sweaters are like heaven. Fairway and Greene offers great performance polos and outerwear for pretty much any climate. Zero Restriction offers some of the best performance outerwear for golf there is.

SAVE 15% SITEWIDE on great golf brands at the NEW GNN Shop: At our new GNN Shop, you can buy the latest from brands like Dunning, Galvin Green, Imperial, Swannies and more. You can save 15% sitewide with the promo code GNN15 at checkout!

Get three free gifts with Sqairz golf purchase! We love Sqairz golf shoes because they offer the stability we need on the golf course, helping us hit the ball farther while looking great. Use the promo code BF2020 through Nov. 30 to get three free gifts with the purchase of shoes: a shoe bag, great golf socks and a Sqairz hat.

Save up to 50% on adidas Golf Black Friday items: adidas Golf is one of our favorite golf brands, particularly for their excellent golf shoes. They're offering some solid Black Friday deals now through Nov. 28 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern, saving up to 50% off items. Lots of shoes, including Tour360 models, are at least 20% off.

Save up to 30% at G/Fore: G/Fore makes incredible golf shoes and gloves, and they also make some of the best golf shirts, pants and pullovers in the game. Through Nov. 30, you can save up to 30% sitewide, depending on your purchase. Save 20% on purchases of at least $100, 23% on purchases of $250-$399 and 30% on purchases of $400 or more!

Save up to 30% at Johnnie-O: Johnnie-O makes modern preppy styles look and feel fantastic, from their world-class golf shorts, pants and polos to the most comfortable sweatshirt we've ever worn. Through Nov. 29, you can save up to 30% sitewide, depending on your purchase. Save 20% on purchases of at least $100, 25% on purchases of $200-$299 and 30% on purchases of $300 or more!

Save up to 30% on Peter Millar sale styles: This is the time of year you've been waiting for -- time to pounce on great deals from your favorite golf fashion houses! That includes Peter Millar, which is now offering 30% off a variety of men's prior season styles, including polos, jackets, sweaters, vests, pants and more!

Save 40% on Swing Juice golf-themed T-shirts and apparel: Swing Juice makes some great, funny golf-themed T-shirts and apparel, perfect for golf-nerding out away from the course. They're offering 40% off the regular price on everything sitewide from now through Dec. 1 with the promo code SJAFHoliday40 at checkout. You can only use the promo code once, so shop wisely!

Save 30% on Oakley golf sunglasses at Carl's Golfland: Oakley sunglasses are fabulous for golf, but they're not typically on sale. Right now, Carl's Golfland is offering 30% off Oakley sunglasses they have in stock. No discount code needed, and the discount is applied in the cart before checkout.

Save 30% sitewide at Bonobos: Bonobos makes some fun golf styles, and they often fly under the radar, but they fit great and can be a staple part of any golf closet. They're offering 30% off right now through Cyber Monday with the promo code FRIDAYWEEK.

Save 50% off at Travis Mathew: Travis Mathew's chill West Coast vibe is on sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, offering 50% off sale items and 60% off a number of doorbusters. A great mix of shirts, shorts, pants, hats and even T-shirts makes Travis Mathew part of our repertoire on and off the course. Make sure to create an account at checkout.

Save 25% sitewide with Swiftwick socks: Swiftwick makes some of the best performance socks in the market, producing many models with a focus on golf. The Swiftwick golf socks are luxurious, made from wool blends and aren't too thick, which can be helpful in the warmer months. Right now, they're offering 25% off sitewide on all socks. No promo code needed!

Save 30% sitewide on US Open, Ryder Cup, PGA Championship and PGA Tour apparel through Fanatics: The biggest organizations in golf team up with Fanatics to run their online shops, and for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, they're offering up to 70% off sitewide with the promo code BLACKFRIDAY. It's a great deal and a good way to stock up on apparel from leading brands in golf while getting logos from the biggest events in the sport.

Save 40% on Callaway Apparel with early Black Friday deals: Callaway Apparel should be a staple in any golfer's closet, as they deliver on well-fitting, high-performing golf shirts and outerwear that goes with anything -- all at a reasonable price. Right now, you can save an additional 40% on their hundreds of sale items in an early Black Friday sale.

Save up to 50% on Original Penguin with early Black Friday deals: Original Penguin makes golf apparel that blends modern and retro styling with applications and materials fitting of the modern game. They're offering an early Black Friday sale with a variety of golf apparel up to 50% off.

Save 25% sitewide with Straight Down's Black Friday sale: We love Straight Down apparel, as they mix high-quality apparel with a chill vibe to make golf more comfortable and look better. Save 25% sitewide on Black Friday with promo code BLACKFRIDAY! (Excludes already on sale items.)

Save up to 30% at Puma Golf: Puma Golf makes the game look and feel fantastic, from their world-class golf shorts, pants and polos to some of the best golf shoes we've ever worn. Through Dec. 1, you can save up to 30% sitewide, depending on your purchase. Save 20% on purchases of at least $100, 25% on purchases of $200-$299 and 30% on purchases of $300 or more!

Save 33% sitewide with Linksoul: We own a lot of Linksoul. Between the Boardwalker shorts and pants, as well their great T-shirts, polos and outerwear, there's so much to enjoy from Linksoul. For an early Black Friday treat, get 33% off everything with the promo code FRIDAY33!

Save 30% sitewide with Kentwool: Kentwool makes some of the best golf socks. They make some of the best socks, period. They last forever, breathe great and keep a golfer warm or cool depending on the weather. They perform. Get 30% off sitewide with the promo code BFRIDAY20!

Save 20% at Rhoback: Rhoback has quickly earned a place in our golf closet with fun prints on their performance golf shirts and quarter-zips that function as well as they look good. Right now, you can save 20% off anything.

The more you buy, the more you save with Swannies: We love the gang at Swannies, and they make well-performing, good-looking, reasonably priced apparel. They're offering a Black Friday deal where you save the more you buy: save 20% with purchase of two items (promo code CHEER2), save 25% with purchase of two items (promo code CHEER3), save 30% with purchase of two items (promo code CHEER4), save 35% with purchase of two items (promo code CHEER5).

Save 20% or more on Waggle Golf apparel: We love Waggle because they offer fun prints on performance golf apparel. For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you can save 20% or more on polos ($45), pullovers ($60) and hats ($30).

Save 20% SITEWIDE with Holderness and Bourne: We love the cut and classic styling of Holderness and Bourne, and right now they're offering 20% off sitewide (excluding gift cards) through Nov. 30 with the promo code HB20.

Save 30% sitewide with Dunning: Dunning is another golf brand that makes tremendous apparel that every golfer should have in their collection, particularly their shorts and pants. They're offering 30% off sitewide through Cyber Monday, without any coupon code required. Shop away!

Save 40% on all Greg Norman Collection apparel: The Shark's collection is all 40% off through Cyber Week. Greg Norman does a great job with polos and pullovers, and their shorts and pants are solid picks.

Save 30% on all William Murray Golf apparel: William Murray Golf (yes, that's Bill Murray and his family) makes great aparel for on and off the course with a light-hearted point of view. Take 30% off their full lineup with the promo code EGGNOG30.

Save 30%-50% on Devereux apparel: Devereux has a cool, modern look with a 21st century fit. They strike the right balance of technology and applications with classic styling brought forward to the modern era. Save 30%-50% sitewide through Cyber Monday!

Save 30% at Mission Belt: I love Mission Belt because they have a great mix of belt styles with a hole-less system that uses a track for a custom fit every time. You can save 30% on their belts through Cyber Monday with the promo code FIVEDAYSALE at checkout.

Save $25 on Reks unbreakable golf sunglasses: For the last two years, I've worn Reks sunglasses when I play golf. I wear them for two reasons: The Trivex color-boosting lenses help me see the course better, and they're practically impossible to break. Right now, they're offering 33% off any pair of the golf sunglasses, coming in at $50 per pair.

Golf Equipment

Save $8 per dozen on Titleist Pro V1, Pro V1x and AVX: This is the time of year to stock up on golf balls, and Titleist is once again offering $8 off per dozen on Pro V1, Pro V1x and AVX golf balls. They're now just $39.99 per dozen at Carl's Golfland or Amazon, and that's a great price.

Buy 2 dozen of Srixon golf balls, get 1 dozen free: Srixon always has great holiday offers, and this year is no exception. Get 3 dozen golf balls for the price of 2 at Carl's Golfland or Amazon with any of their models, including the popular Z-Star, Z-Star XV, Q-Star Tour, Q-Star and more.

Save $8 per dozen on Callaway Chrome Soft golf balls: This is the time of year to stock up on golf balls, and Callaway golf is once again offering $8 off per dozen on Chrome Soft and Chrome Soft X golf balls. They're now just $39.99 per dozen at Carl's Golfland or Amazon, and that's a great price.

Get TaylorMade TP5 golf balls for $39.99 per dozen: TaylorMade TP5 golf balls are a popular choice among golfers because of their combination of distance and greenside control. Get either the TP5, TP5x or TP5 Pix models now for just $39.99 per dozen at Carl's Golfland or Amazon.

Save 20% off at Rock Bottom Golf: Rock Bottom Golf is a great place to pick up golf clubs, golf balls, apparel and more at, well, rock bottom prices. They're offering 20% off sitewide through Dec. 1 with the promo code BLACKFRIDAY.

Save 15% off your order at Global Golf: Global Golf is one of our preferred retailers, and they're offering an additional 15% off your order (some exclusions apply) through Nov. 30 with the promo code EXTRA 15 at checkout.

Save 20% on TaylorMade custom putters and wedges: TaylorMade's customs program allows golfers to create their own versions of their best-selling Spider putters and the Milled Grind wedges. Save 20% on your orders in those programs.

Buy 2 dozen of OnCore golf balls, get 1 dozen free: OnCore Golf sells three golf ball models that are great for a variety of players, including our personal favorite, the Vero X1. Now you can buy three dozen golf balls for the price of two. There are no limits, so you can stock up as much as you want!

Save 25% off great golf towels from Uther Supply: Our friends at Uther Supply make great golf towels in all kinds of sizes and styles with fun prints that let golfers express themselves and keep their clubs clean at the same time. Use the promo code BFCM25 at checkout to save 25%!

Save up to 60% on Palm Golf apparel: Palm Golf makes fun golf gloves and other golf accessories and apparel. For Black Friday, they're offering up to 60% off a variety of items, including their gloves.

Get Snell MTB and MTB-X golf balls for $26/dozen: Snell Golf offers one of the best stock-up deals in golf as it is, and for the holidays, they're even better. If you order 5 dozen or more of their tour-caliber MTB and MTB-X golf balls, you get them for $26 per dozen. It's a steal through Cyber Monday!

Save 40% off on CBDistillery CBD products: CBDistillery makes some of the highest-quality CBD products that are helpful for golfers in relieving pain and feeling better on the golf course and after the round. They're offering 40% off sitewide between Nov. 24-27 with the promo code BFGNN. No minimums!

Golf Retailers: Save Storewide

Save up to 50% on Golf Galaxy Black Friday deals: Golf Galaxy is offering a variety of items for sale, from balls, to clubs, to shoes, to apparel, with discounts of up to 50%. Explore the deals and see for yourself!

Save 15% off your order at Budget Golf: Budget Golf is one of our preferred retailers, and they're offering an additional 15% off your order (some exclusions apply) through Nov. 30 with the promo code 15TURKEY at checkout.

Golf Electronics: GPS, Rangefinders, Launch Monitors

Save up to 50% on Bushnell Golf GPS units and laser rangefinders: Bushnell Golf is one of the leading manufacturers of golf GPS units and laser rangefinders. They always offer great stocking stuffer deals on GPS units, like the Phantom GPS unit for $80 (normally $130), the Neo ION2 GPS watch for $100 (normally $200) and the Hybrid laser rangefinder and GPS in one for $300 (normally $450).

Save 33% on a Garmin Approach S10 GPS watch: Garmin's GPS watches are on sale this holiday season. The Approach S10 is a great starter GPS watch, giving golfers distances to the back, middle and front of each green, as well to hazards on thousands of pre-loaded courses. Get it now for just $100 at Carl's Golfland or at Amazon! If you want an upgrade, Garmin's Approach S40 is a great GPS watch, giving golfers a color touch screen that shows distances to the back, middle and front of each green, as well to hazards on thousands of pre-loaded courses. Golfers can also track their shots, too! Get it now for just $200 at Carl's Golfland or Amazon!

Save 20% off TecTecTec rangefinders and GPS watches through Cyber Monday: TecTecTec is one of the better value brands for laser rangefinders and golf GPS units, offering modern features at competitive prices. From Nov. 26-30, they're offering 20% off sitewide, so grab the rangefinder of your choice!

Save 20% on a Rapsodo personal launch monitor: Rapsodo makes a personal launch monitor that easily connects to your Apple iPhone and turns the camera into a launch monitor that delivers data points that will help you dial in your game. Save $100, getting the full package for just under $400.

Save 12% on a Nikon laser rangefinders: Nikon makes some of the best, most underappreciated laser rangefinders on the market. Their stabilizing technology makes it easy to get accurate numbers to targets all over the golf course. Save 12% on a pair of Nikon laser rangefinders!

Save 33% on a Garmin Approach S10 GPS watch: Garmin's Approach S10 is a great starter GPS watch, giving golfers distances to the back, middle and front of each green, as well to hazards on thousands of pre-loaded courses. Get it now for just $100!

Save 33% on the Garmin Approach S40 GPS watch: Garmin's Approach S10 is a great GPS watch, giving golfers a color touch screen that shows distances to the back, middle and front of each green, as well to hazards on thousands of pre-loaded courses. Golfers can also track their shots, too! Get it now for just $200!

Save 20% on Stripebird magnetic laser rangefinder wraps: Stripebird makes thin magnetic laser rangefinder wraps that allow golfers to mount their laser rangefinders to the metal parts of their golf cart for easy access. Pick from a variety of designs for just $24 each.

Golf Bags and Travel Accessories

Save up to 30% with Stitch Golf: Stitch is one of our favorite brands, selling premium golf bags, time-saving duffels and travel bags, comfortable golf apparel and fashionable headcovers. In advance of Black Friday, the company is offering tremendous deals on everything they sell, using promo codes for each product type:

Get an Amazon Basics soft-sided golf travel bag for $56: Amazon offers their own line of a variety of items, and they have a soft-sided golf travel bag for just $56. With plenty of padding for your clubs, locking straps to secure the equipment and several pockets of additional storage, this is a good starter travel bag.

strong>Save 30% sitewide with Ogio: Ogio makes excellent golf and travel bags, and they're offering 30% off sitewide. Take your pick of a new stand bag, a cart bag or even a travel bag, and get nearly one-third off. No promo code needed.

Save 40% off sitewide with Jones Bags: Jones makes awesome golf bags, travel bags and other accessories. If you're looking for a functional, classic golf bag, Jones is a great option. They're offering 40% off sitewide, no code needed.

Save up to 50% off tee times in Myrtle Beach: Founders Golf International owns 21 golf courses in the Myrtle Beach area, and through Nov. 30, they're offering half off tee times when you book three or more for a vacation.

Save 50% off rooms at Casa de Campo resort in the Dominican Republic: While many folks aren't traveling internationally right now for a variety of reasons, eventually, it'll be the right time to travel again. Casa de Campo in the DR is an incredible place, with the renowned Teeth of the Dog course. They're offering 50% off all rooms and villas, with an additional $100 resort credit on stays of three nights or more when booked directly with the resort.