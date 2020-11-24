You've had your Thanksgiving dinner, and now it's time to start thinking about the holidays -- whatever it is that you celebrate, including nothing at all. If you're a golfer or you're shopping for a golfer, that means scouring for the best golf deals and sales on 2019 Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

We here at Golf News Net want to help you find those deals and sales, so we're linking to the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals we can find online. We'll keep updating throughout the weekend and the holiday season with updated deals.

Ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we're also tracking the best pre-Black Friday deals, including several exclusive promo codes just for GNN readers. You can also find the latest deals we've uncovered for you and our new GNN Deals site!

DISCLOSURE: We curate these deals at our discretion, and we may make a commission on sales from these links.

2020 Black Friday and Cyber Monday: Best golf deals and sales

Shoes, Clothing and Apparel

SAVE 35% SITEWIDE with B. Draddy, Zero Restriction and Fairway & Greene: You can save 35% SITEWIDE at each site using the promo code GNN35:

I'm a big fan of all three brands. B. Draddy has some of the most comfortable shirts I've ever worn, on or off the golf course, and their sweatshirts and sweaters are like heaven. Fairway and Greene offers great performance polos and outerwear for pretty much any climate. Zero Restriction offers some of the best performance outerwear for golf there is.

SAVE 15% SITEWIDE on great golf brands at the NEW GNN Shop: At our new GNN Shop, you can buy the latest from brands like Dunning, Galvin Green, Imperial, Swannies and more. You can save 15% sitewide with the promo code GNN15 at checkout!

Save up to 50% on adidas Golf Black Friday items: adidas Golf is one of our favorite golf brands, particularly for their excellent golf shoes. They're offering some solid Black Friday deals now through Nov. 28 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern, saving up to 50% off items. Lots of shoes, including Tour360 models, are at least 20% off.

Save 40% on Swing Juice golf-themed T-shirts and apparel: Swing Juice makes some great, funny golf-themed T-shirts and apparel, perfect for golf-nerding out away from the course. They're offering 40% off the regular price on everything sitewide from now through Dec. 1 with the promo code SJAFHoliday40 at checkout. You can only use the promo code once, so shop wisely!

Save 30% sitewide at Bonobos: Bonobos makes some fun golf styles, and they often fly under the radar, but they fit great and can be a staple part of any golf closet. They're offering 30% off right now through Cyber Monday with the promo code FRIDAYWEEK.

Save 50% off at Travis Mathew: Travis Mathew's chill West Coast vibe is on sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, offering 50% off sale items and 60% off a number of doorbusters. A great mix of shirts, shorts, pants, hats and even T-shirts makes Travis Mathew part of our repertoire on and off the course. Make sure to create an account at checkout.

Save 30% sitewide on US Open, Ryder Cup, PGA Championship and PGA Tour apparel through Fanatics: The biggest organizations in golf team up with Fanatics to run their online shops, and for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, they're offering 30% off sitewide. It's a great deal and a good way to stock up on apparel from leading brands in golf while getting logos from the biggest events in the sport. Before Black Friday, they're offering up to 65% off a variety of golf items as well with the promo code AUDIBLE.

Save 40% on Callaway Apparel with early Black Friday deals: Callaway Apparel should be a staple in any golfer's closet, as they deliver on well-fitting, high-performing golf shirts and outerwear that goes with anything -- all at a reasonable price. Right now, you can save an additional 40% on their hundreds of sale items in an early Black Friday sale.

Save up to 50% on Original Penguin with early Black Friday deals: Original Penguin makes golf apparel that blends modern and retro styling with applications and materials fitting of the modern game. They're offering an early Black Friday sale with a variety of golf apparel up to 50% off.

Save up to 50% with Straight Down's Black Friday deals: We love Straight Down apparel, as they mix high-quality apparel with a chill vibe to make golf more comfortable and look better. Check in with their Black Friday deals now, saving up to 50% off on a variety of items.

Save 20% early at Rhoback: Rhoback has quickly earned a place in our golf closet with fun prints on their performance golf shirts and quarter-zips that function as well as they look good. Right now, you can save 20% off anything with the promo code EARLY. The early code stops working when the clock strikes midnight to turn to Black Friday.

Save 20% SITEWIDE with Holderness and Bourne: We love the cut and classic styling of Holderness and Bourne, and right now they're offering 20% off sitewide (excluding gift cards) through Nov. 30 with the promo code HB20.

Save 30% sitewide with Dunning: Dunning is another golf brand that makes tremendous apparel that every golfer should have in their collection, particularly their shorts and pants. They're offering 30% off sitewide through Cyber Monday, without any coupon code required. Shop away!

Save 30% at Mission Belt: I love Mission Belt because they have a great mix of belt styles with a hole-less system that uses a track for a custom fit every time. You can save 30% on their belts through Black Friday with the promo code EARLYBIRD at checkout.

Golf Equipment

Buy 2 dozen of OnCore golf balls, get 1 dozen free: OnCore Golf sells three golf ball models that are great for a variety of players, including our personal favorite, the Vero X1. Now you can buy three dozen golf balls for the price of two. There are no limits, so you can stock up as much as you want!

Save 25% off great golf towels from Uther Supply: Our friends at Uther Supply make great golf towels in all kinds of sizes and styles with fun prints that let golfers express themselves and keep their clubs clean at the same time. Use the promo code BFCM25 at checkout to save 25%!

Save 40% off on CBDistillery CBD products: CBDistillery makes some of the highest-quality CBD products that are helpful for golfers in relieving pain and feeling better on the golf course and after the round. They're offering 40% off sitewide between Nov. 24-27 with the promo code BFGNN. No minimums!

Golf Electronics: GPS, Rangefinders, Launch Monitors

Save 20% off TecTecTec rangefinders and GPS watches through Cyber Monday: TecTecTec is one of the better value brands for laser rangefinders and golf GPS units, offering modern features at competitive prices. From Nov. 26-30, they're offering 20% off sitewide, so grab the rangefinder of your choice!

Golf Bags and Travel Accessories

Save up to 30% with Stitch Golf: Stitch is one of our favorite brands, selling premium golf bags, time-saving duffels and travel bags, comfortable golf apparel and fashionable headcovers. In advance of Black Friday, the company is offering tremendous deals on everything they sell, using promo codes for each product type:

Save 40% off sitewide with Jones Bags: Jones makes awesome golf bags, travel bags and other accessories. If you're looking for a functional, classic golf bag, Jones is a great option. They're offering 40% off sitewide, no code needed.

Save $25 on Reks unbreakable golf sunglasses: For the last two years, I've worn Reks sunglasses when I play golf. I wear them for two reasons: The Trivex color-boosting lenses help me see the course better, and they're practically impossible to break. Right now, they're offering 33% off any pair of the golf sunglasses, coming in at $50 per pair.

Save up to 50% off tee times in Myrtle Beach: Founders Golf International owns 21 golf courses in the Myrtle Beach area, and through Nov. 30, they're offering half off tee times when you book three or more for a vacation.

Save 50% off rooms at Casa de Campo resort in the Dominican Republic: While many folks aren't traveling internationally right now for a variety of reasons, eventually, it'll be the right time to travel again. Casa de Campo in the DR is an incredible place, with the renowned Teeth of the Dog course. They're offering 50% off all rooms and villas, with an additional $100 resort credit on stays of three nights or more when booked directly with the resort.