Justin Thomas’ tattoo: What is it and what does it mean?

Justin Thomas has a tattoo on his left arm, and you probably saw it at the Masters or any of other PGA Tour events where JT is threatening the top of the leaderboard.

Thomas' tattoo is in honor of his family. The tattoo is of three Roman numerals for 1, the letter I, and then a capping line over top of the middle I to create a T, for Thomas.

As the 2017 PGA Championship winner explained on Instagram, Justin Thomas' tattoo pays homage to his family. Each I is for a member of his immediate family: his dad, his mom and himself.

Anyone else notice the tattoo on JT’s left forearm this week?? pic.twitter.com/WV4HQxhAX9 — Outside The Cut (@OutsideTheCut) November 16, 2020

PGA Tour and LPGA Tour players have grown increasingly comfortable in recent memory getting visible tattoos. Rickie Fowler has several tattoos, including honoring his grandfather and remembering his Olympic experience in 2016. Lexi Thompson also has a tattoo to remember her playing in the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. Matt Every has a tattoo of an Oasis song. European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn got a tattoo on his butt of the Ryder Cup winning score from his captaincy in 2018 in Paris.