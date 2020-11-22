2020 The RSM Classic money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

Page 1 of 2

The 2020 The RSM Classic purse is set for $6.6 million, with 65 professional players who complete four rounds at Sea Island Resort on St. Simons Island, Ga. earning a paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the The RSM Classic prize pool is at $1,188,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $719,400.

The RSM Classic field is headed by Zach Johnson, Robert Streb, Camilo Villegas and more.

This tournament started with 156 players, and there was a 36-hole cut made this week after each player got one round on both the Plantation and host Seaside courses.

With the new PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points. Every player who completes this event earns FedEx Cup points, and only PGA Tour members qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Additionally, there are 52 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner, as this is a good field.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the 2021 Masters, the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, 2021 The Players Championship and the 2021 PGA Championship.

2020 The RSM Classic prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

1. $1,188,000

2. $719,400

3. $455,400

4. $323,400

5. $270,600

6. $239,250

7. $222,750

8. $206,250

9. $193,050

10. $179,850

11. $166,650

12. $153,450

13. $140,250

14. $127,050

15. $120,450

16. $113,850

17. $107,250

18. $100,650

19. $94,050

20. $87,450

21. $80,850

22. $74,250

23. $68,970

24. $63,690

25. $58,410

26. $53,130

27. $51,150

28. $49,170

29. $47,190

30. $45,210

31. $43,230

32. $41,250

33. $39,270

34. $37,620

35. $35,970

36. $34,320

37. $32,670

38. $31,350

39. $30,030

40. $28,710

41. $27,390

42. $26,070

43. $24,750

44. $23,430

45. $22,110

46. $20,790

47. $19,470

48. $18,414

49. $17,490

50. $16,962

51. $16,566

52. $16,170

53. $15,906

54. $15,642

55. $15,510

56. $15,378

57. $15,246

58. $15,114

59. $14,982

60. $14,850

61. $14,718

62. $14,586

63. $14,454

64. $14,322

65. $14,190

