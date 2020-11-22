2020 The RSM Classic final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 The RSM Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Robert Streb, who earned his second PGA Tour win in this event, played at Sea Island Resort on St. Simons Island, Ga.

Streb and past winner Kevin Kisner finished tied after regulation 72 holes on 19-under 263. After both making pars on the first playoff hole, Streb hit his approach shot on the second playoff hole to a foot for a birdie that Kisner could not match.

Cameron Tringale finished alone in third, a shot out of the playoff. Camilo Villegas finished in a tie for sixth place.

Streb won the $1,188,000 winner's share of the $6,600,000 purse.

The RSM Classic recap notes

Streb earned 52 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Streb also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get his season off to a great start and give him a good chance of getting to the Tour Championship.

A total of 65 players finished the tournament in the 11th event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season.

The PGA Tour is off next week for the Thanksgiving holiday, concluding the year with the Mayakoba Golf Classic in two weeks.

2020 The RSM Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

