2020 The RSM Classic final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
Featured PGA Tour

2020 The RSM Classic final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

11/22/2020 at 4:25 pm
Golf News Net


The 2020 The RSM Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Robert Streb, who earned his second PGA Tour win in this event, played at Sea Island Resort on St. Simons Island, Ga.

Streb and past winner Kevin Kisner finished tied after regulation 72 holes on 19-under 263. After both making pars on the first playoff hole, Streb hit his approach shot on the second playoff hole to a foot for a birdie that Kisner could not match.

Cameron Tringale finished alone in third, a shot out of the playoff. Camilo Villegas finished in a tie for sixth place.

Streb won the $1,188,000 winner's share of the $6,600,000 purse.

The RSM Classic recap notes

Streb earned 52 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Streb also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get his season off to a great start and give him a good chance of getting to the Tour Championship.

A total of 65 players finished the tournament in the 11th event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season.

The PGA Tour is off next week for the Thanksgiving holiday, concluding the year with the Mayakoba Golf Classic in two weeks.

2020 The RSM Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Robert Streb -19 65 63 67 68 263 $1,188,000
P2 Kevin Kisner -19 68 66 66 63 263 $719,400
3 Cameron Tringale -18 67 68 67 62 264 $455,400
T4 Bernd Wiesberger -17 66 68 68 63 265 $297,000
T4 Andrew Landry -17 68 68 65 64 265 $297,000
T6 Harris English -16 66 66 72 62 266 $215,325
T6 Camilo Villegas -16 64 66 70 66 266 $215,325
T6 Kyle Stanley -16 67 65 68 66 266 $215,325
T6 Zach Johnson -16 66 67 65 68 266 $215,325
T10 Corey Conners -15 67 70 66 64 267 $173,250
T10 Patton Kizzire -15 65 66 70 66 267 $173,250
T12 Jason Day -14 69 67 67 65 268 $140,250
T12 Rory Sabbatini -14 65 72 66 65 268 $140,250
T12 John Huh -14 69 68 66 65 268 $140,250
T15 Keegan Bradley -13 67 68 67 67 269 $113,850
T15 Matthew NeSmith -13 72 63 66 68 269 $113,850
T15 Bronson Burgoon -13 68 63 67 71 269 $113,850
T18 Doug Ghim -12 67 71 68 64 270 $87,450
T18 Alexander Noren -12 66 71 68 65 270 $87,450
T18 Scott Piercy -12 70 66 69 65 270 $87,450
T18 Chris Kirk -12 70 67 67 66 270 $87,450
T18 Emiliano Grillo -12 66 68 65 71 270 $87,450
T23 Wyndham Clark -11 70 66 70 65 271 $55,959
T23 Tyrrell Hatton -11 69 68 69 65 271 $55,959
T23 Lucas Glover -11 71 68 67 65 271 $55,959
T23 Roger Sloan -11 67 69 71 64 271 $55,959
T23 Chesson Hadley -11 73 65 66 67 271 $55,959
T23 Charley Hoffman -11 68 69 67 67 271 $55,959
T23 Henrik Stenson -11 69 68 71 63 271 $55,959
T30 Bo Hoag -10 68 71 66 67 272 $39,553
T30 Russell Henley -10 70 69 67 66 272 $39,553
T30 Adam Long -10 67 68 69 68 272 $39,553
T30 Jim Herman -10 68 67 69 68 272 $39,553
T30 Charles Howell III -10 68 67 72 65 272 $39,553
T30 Vaughn Taylor -10 70 66 71 65 272 $39,553
T30 Branden Grace -10 70 68 70 64 272 $39,553
T37 Nate Lashley -9 68 67 71 67 273 $28,710
T37 Matt Wallace -9 64 71 70 68 273 $28,710
T37 Tommy Fleetwood -9 67 72 67 67 273 $28,710
T37 Brendon Todd -9 68 70 67 68 273 $28,710
T37 Webb Simpson -9 68 71 68 66 273 $28,710
T37 Andrew Putnam -9 71 68 68 66 273 $28,710
T37 Matt Kuchar -9 70 66 67 70 273 $28,710
T44 Keith Mitchell -8 69 66 70 69 274 $21,450
T44 Sepp Straka -8 71 65 72 66 274 $21,450
T44 Matt Jones -8 67 71 70 66 274 $21,450
T44 Joaquin Niemann -8 73 66 70 65 274 $21,450
T48 Peter Malnati -7 65 70 73 67 275 $17,952
T48 Adam Schenk -7 73 66 70 66 275 $17,952
T50 Joel Dahmen -6 74 61 71 70 276 $16,401
T50 Ian Poulter -6 69 69 68 70 276 $16,401
T50 Shane Lowry -6 67 71 71 67 276 $16,401
T50 Brian Stuard -6 74 63 72 67 276 $16,401
T54 Kevin Streelman -5 71 67 69 70 277 $15,510
T54 Rafael Cabrera Bello -5 71 68 70 68 277 $15,510
T54 Josh Teater -5 73 66 71 67 277 $15,510
T57 Aaron Baddeley -4 68 69 69 72 278 $15,180
T57 Sebastian Cappelen -4 68 71 71 68 278 $15,180
T59 Sean O'Hair -2 70 68 69 73 280 $14,784
T59 Graeme McDowell -2 70 68 70 72 280 $14,784
T59 Rob Oppenheim -2 73 66 70 71 280 $14,784
T59 J.J. Spaun -2 68 69 74 69 280 $14,784
T63 Ryan Brehm 1 72 66 69 76 283 $14,388
T63 Scott Stallings 1 69 68 78 68 283 $14,388
65 Kevin Chappell 3 71 67 71 76 285 $14,190

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

For all of our latest deals, see our GNN Deals site!