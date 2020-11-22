2020 Pelican Women's Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
2020 Pelican Women's Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

11/22/2020
Golf News Net


The 2020 Pelican Women's Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Sei Young Kim, who won her second consecutive tournament with a three-shot win at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla.

The new Women's PGA champion took down the tournament with a closing round of even-par 70, following rounds of 65 and 64 in the middle of the tournament that allowed her coast to the finish on Sunday. Kim's 14-under 266 total beat Ally McDonald, who won the previous LPGA event.

Stephanie Meadow finished alone in third, matching her best-ever LPGA Tour finish.

Kim won the $225,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

Pelican Women's Championship recap notes

Kim picks up the win in the 11th LPGA Tour event back since more than four months off from competition. This event was originally scheduled for the season, moving its debut back on the schedule.

This week the cut was made at 5-over 145 or better, with 70 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The LPGA Tour continues in two weeks with the Volunteers of America Classic in The Colony, Texas.

2020 Pelican Women's Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER R1 R2 R3 R4 MONEY
1 Sei Young Kim -14 67 65 64 70 266 $225,000
2 Ally McDonald -11 67 66 68 68 269 $135,214
3 Stephanie Meadow -9 69 65 68 69 271 $98,088
T4 Austin Ernst -8 71 68 65 68 272 $68,477
T4 Lydia Ko -8 70 67 66 69 272 $68,477
T6 Jessica Korda -7 69 73 67 64 273 $40,346
T6 Angela Stanford -7 70 68 70 65 273 $40,346
T6 Jennifer Song -7 68 70 70 65 273 $40,346
T6 Brooke M. Henderson -7 68 70 66 69 273 $40,346
10 Ashleigh Buhai -5 66 72 70 67 275 $29,982
11 Elizabeth Szokol -4 69 66 70 71 276 $27,760
T12 Caroline Masson -3 69 70 70 68 277 $25,095
T12 Mel Reid -3 73 70 65 69 277 $25,095
14 Jodi Ewart Shadoff -2 68 71 74 65 278 $22,801
T15 Brittany Altomare -1 72 70 69 68 279 $19,396
T15 Amy Olson -1 70 71 70 68 279 $19,396
T15 Hee Young Park -1 68 73 68 70 279 $19,396
T15 Sophia Popov -1 64 70 75 70 279 $19,396
T15 Minjee Lee -1 68 69 67 75 279 $19,396
T20 Sarah Schmelzel E 70 73 71 66 280 $15,282
T20 Perrine Delacour E 70 71 71 68 280 $15,282
T20 Andrea Lee E 71 70 70 69 280 $15,282
T20 In Gee Chun E 71 69 70 70 280 $15,282
T20 Robynn Ree E 69 69 72 70 280 $15,282
T20 Lindsey Weaver E 69 68 71 72 280 $15,282
T20 Mi Jung Hur E 70 69 68 73 280 $15,282
T27 Angel Yin 2 72 71 73 66 282 $11,654
T27 Maria Fassi 2 73 70 71 68 282 $11,654
T27 Lindy Duncan 2 71 70 72 69 282 $11,654
T27 Lexi Thompson 2 70 70 73 69 282 $11,654
T27 Xiyu Lin 2 71 74 67 70 282 $11,654
T27 Nanna Koerstz Madsen 2 72 70 70 70 282 $11,654
T27 Alena Sharp 2 68 71 71 72 282 $11,654
T34 Jenny Shin 3 70 73 72 68 283 $9,106
T34 Bianca Pagdanganan 3 73 69 72 69 283 $9,106
T34 Nasa Hataoka 3 71 71 72 69 283 $9,106
T34 Jin Young Ko 3 72 71 69 71 283 $9,106
T34 Nicole Broch Larsen 3 73 69 69 72 283 $9,106
T39 Yealimi Noh 4 71 72 70 71 284 $7,699
T39 Cristie Kerr 4 72 69 72 71 284 $7,699
T39 Cheyenne Knight 4 70 70 73 71 284 $7,699
T42 Jeongeun Lee6 5 73 69 77 66 285 $6,681
T42 Madelene Sagstrom 5 72 71 71 71 285 $6,681
T42 Jeong Eun Lee 5 71 70 73 71 285 $6,681
T42 Kristen Gillman 5 70 71 70 74 285 $6,681
T46 Hannah Green 6 73 72 71 70 286 $5,436
T46 Brittany Lincicome 6 69 72 75 70 286 $5,436
T46 Su Oh 6 71 72 72 71 286 $5,436
T46 Annie Park 6 73 69 73 71 286 $5,436
T46 Daniela Darquea 6 73 69 72 72 286 $5,436
T46 Tiffany Joh 6 70 71 71 74 286 $5,436
T46 Megan Khang 6 70 70 70 76 286 $5,436
T53 Sierra Brooks 7 74 71 71 71 287 $4,442
T53 Eun-Hee Ji 7 70 70 76 71 287 $4,442
T53 Gerina Piller 7 76 69 70 72 287 $4,442
T53 Sarah Jane Smith 7 69 72 73 73 287 $4,442
T53 Leona Maguire 7 72 72 69 74 287 $4,442
T58 Stacy Lewis 9 76 69 74 70 289 $3,746
T58 Jaye Marie Green 9 68 74 76 71 289 $3,746
T58 Mi Hyang Lee 9 71 73 73 72 289 $3,746
T58 Maria Fernanda Torres 9 69 71 75 74 289 $3,746
T58 Jennifer Kupcho 9 75 70 69 75 289 $3,746
T63 Sarah Burnham 10 77 68 73 72 290 $3,405
T63 Pernilla Lindberg 10 74 71 73 72 290 $3,405
T63 Haeji Kang 10 68 73 75 74 290 $3,405
T66 Sung Hyun Park 11 74 70 77 70 291 $3,220
T66 Mina Harigae 11 72 70 77 72 291 $3,220
68 Jackie Stoelting 12 73 71 75 73 292 $3,109
T69 Tiffany Chan 13 73 72 75 73 293 $2,998
T69 Morgan Pressel 13 73 71 76 73 293 $2,998

