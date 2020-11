2020 Joburg Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Joburg Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Joachim B. Hansen, who earned his first European Tour title with a two-shot win at Randpark Golf Club in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Hansen earned a win over Wilco Nienaber with a final round of 4-under 67 to finish on 19-under 265, besting the long-hitting South African youngster for the victory.

Shaun Norris finished alone in third, a shot behind Nienaber.

Hansen won the €161,945 winner's share of the €1,000,000 purse.

Joburg Open recap notes

Hansen earned 16 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the co-sanctioned tournament with the European Tour and Sunshine Tour was not particularly strong.

This week the cut was made after 36 holes at 1-under 141, with 79 players finishing the tournament.

Hansen earned 335 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour continues next week with the Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa.

2020 Joburg Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

