2020 Black Friday and Cyber Monday: Best golf deals and sales

You've had your Thanksgiving dinner, and now it's time to start thinking about the holidays -- whatever it is that you celebrate, including nothing at all. If you're a golfer or you're shopping for a golfer, that means scouring for the best golf deals and sales on 2019 Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

We here at Golf News Net want to help you find those deals and sales, so we're linking to the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals we can find online. We'll keep updating throughout the weekend and the holiday season with updated deals.

Ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we're also tracking the best pre-Black Friday deals, including several exclusive promo codes just for GNN readers. You can also find the latest deals we've uncovered for you and our new GNN Deals site!

DISCLOSURE: We curate these deals at our discretion, and we may make a commission on sales from these links.

2019 Black Friday and Cyber Monday: Best golf deals and sales

SAVE 35% SITEWIDE with B. Draddy, Zero Restriction and Fairway & Greene: You can save 35% SITEWIDE at each site using the promo code GNN35:

I'm a big fan of all three brands. B. Draddy has some of the most comfortable shirts I've ever worn, on or off the golf course, and their sweatshirts and sweaters are like heaven. Fairway and Greene offers great performance polos and outerwear for pretty much any climate. Zero Restriction offers some of the best performance outerwear for golf there is.

SAVE 15% SITEWIDE on great golf brands at the NEW GNN Shop: At our new GNN Shop, you can buy the latest from brands like Dunning, Galvin Green, Imperial, Swannies and more. You can save 15% sitewide with the promo code GNN15 at checkout!

Save 40% on Swing Juice golf-themed T-shirts and apparel: Swing Juice makes some great, funny golf-themed T-shirts and apparel, perfect for golf-nerding out away from the course. They're offering 40% off the regular price on everything sitewide from now through Dec. 1 with the promo code SJAFHoliday40 at checkout. You can only use the promo code once, so shop wisely!

Save up to 50% with Straight Down's Black Friday deals: We love Straight Down apparel, as they mix high-quality apparel with a chill vibe to make golf more comfortable and look better. Check in with their Black Friday deals now, saving up to 50% off on a variety of items.

Save 20% SITEWIDE with Holderness and Bourne: We love the cut and classic styling of Holderness and Bourne, and right now they're offering 20% off sitewide (excluding gift cards) through Nov. 30 with the promo code HB20.

Buy 2 dozen of OnCore golf balls, get 1 dozen free: OnCore Golf sells three golf ball models that are great for a variety of players, including our personal favorite, the Vero X1. Now you can buy three dozen golf balls for the price of two. There are no limits, so you can stock up as much as you want!

Save $25 on Reks unbreakable golf sunglasses: For the last two years, I've worn Reks sunglasses when I play golf. I wear them for two reasons: The Trivex color-boosting lenses help me see the course better, and they're practically impossible to break. Right now, they're offering 33% off any pair of the golf sunglasses, coming in at $50 per pair.

Save 30% at Mission Belt: I love Mission Belt because they have a great mix of belt styles with a hole-less system that uses a track for a custom fit every time. You can save 30% on their belts through Black Friday with the promo code EARLYBIRD at checkout.