2021 Korn Ferry Tour schedule: 23 events with three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals

The 2021 Korn Ferry Tour schedule is official, with a 23-tournament schedule. As previously announced, the 2020 and 2021 seasons have been combined into one, with the top 25 players in points at the end of the 2021 portion of the regular season earning PGA Tour status.

The Korn Ferry Tour schedule will conclude in August, with the Korn Ferry Tour Finals remaining three events. The format will remain the same, with 25 PGA Tour cards up for grabs.

The 2021 schedule will be played entirely in the United States, with all events outside of the country cancelled for this year. Also gone is the WinCo Foods Portland Open, which for several years had been the conclusion of the regular season. That slot is now taken by the Pinnacle Bank Championship in Nebraska.

The Lecom Suncoast Classic will start the season on Feb. 18, and then there will be a month gap until the Chitimacha Louisiana Open.

Coming on to the schedule are two new events: the Emerald Coast Classic, to be played for four years in Sandestin, Fla.; and the Paiute Las Vegas Championship, played back-to-back around the 2021 Masters. A number of cancelled and postponed events return this year, too. The Lake Charles Championship will not return.

A total of seven Korn Ferry Tour events will be on TV in 2021, all airing on Golf Channel, including the three Korn Ferry Tour Finals events, which now starts with the Albertsons Boise Open.

2021 Korn Ferry Tour schedule

Regular Season

Feb. 18-21 -- Lecom Suncoast Classic, Lakewood National Golf Club, Lakewood Ranch, Fla.

March 18-21 -- Chitimacha Louisiana Open, Le Triomphe Golf and Country Club, Broussard, La.

March 25-28 -- Savannah Golf Championship, The Landings Club - Deer Creek Course, Savannah, Ga.

April 1-4 -- Emerald Coast Classic, Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort (Raven Golf Club), Sandestin, Fla.

April 15-18 -- Paiute Las Vegas Championship, Paiute Golf Resort (Sun Mountain Course), Las Vegas, Nev.

April 22-25 -- Veritex Bank Championship, Texas Rangers Golf Club, Arlington, Texas

April 29 - May 2 -- Huntsville Championship, The Ledges Golf Club, Huntsville, Ala.

May 6-9 -- Simmons Bank Open, Nashville Golf & Athletic Club, Brentwood, Tenn.

May 13-16 -- Visit Knoxville Open, Holston Hills Country Club, Knoxville, Tenn.

May 20-23 -- KC Golf Classic, Blue Hills Country Club, Kansas City, Mis.

May 27-30 -- Evans Scholars Invitational, The Glen Club, Glenview, Ill.

June 3-6 -- Rex Hospital Open, The Country Club at Wakefield Plantation, Raleigh, N.C.

June 10-13 -- BMW Charity Pro Am, Thornblade Club (Host Course), Greenville, S.C.

June 17-20 -- Wichita Open, Crestview Country Club, Wichita, Kan.

June 24-27 -- Live and Work in Maine Open, Falmouth Country Club, Falmouth, Maine

July 8-11 -- TPC Colorado Championship, TPC Colorado, Berthoud, Colo.

June 15-18 -- Lincoln Land Charity Championship, Panther Creek Country Club, Springfield, Ill.

July 22-25 -- Price Cutter Charity Championship, Highland Springs Country Club, Springfield, Mo.

Aug. 5-8 -- Utah Championship pres. by Zions Bank, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah

Aug. 13-15 -- Pinnacle Bank Championship, The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, Neb.

Korn Ferry Tour Finals