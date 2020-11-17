Vokey WedgeWorks offer limited edition low-bounce 64-degree wedge

Jimmy Walker approached Aaron Dill, the Vokey Tour rep, in 2019, saying he was interested in a 64-degree wedge. However, he wanted this mega lob wedge to have low bounce so it would get through turf quickly and feel like it's sliding along the ground at impact.

Dill came up with a 64-degree wedge that had no grind lines to take out the bounce. Walker loved it and put it in the bag.

Now the Vokey team is releasing this limited-edition 64W wedge through Vokey WedgeWorks.

The wedge is designed for players who play in firm conditions or on golf courses with elevated greens and precarious short-sided lies. It's also good for players with quick hands who want to get the ball up quickly, even on a rather short shot. The effective bounce on this wedge is just 4 degrees, meaning it's up to the player to make crisp contact.

This is an SM8 wedge, complete with all of the normal design features through the line, including a forward (in front of the face) center of gravity to increase moment of inertia, consistently high spin and a solid ball flight.

The WedgeWorks 64W Limited Edition wedge features a Diamond Like Coating (DLC) finish with an unique “64” graphic on the toe and can be customized with five-character custom stamping and a custom paint-filled BV wings logo.

The Vokey WedgeWorks 64W Limited Edition is now available through WedgeWorks on Vokey.com for $250.